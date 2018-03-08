Facebook Messenger Lite Gets Video Chat Feature

Facebook Messenger Lite app rolls out video chat feature for Android. The video chat feature now makes Messenger Lite a complete app. As its name suggests, it is a slimmed-down version of Facebook messenger for the people with older mobile sets or weaker internet connectivity.

In a blog post, Facebook stated, ‘”Video chats are incredibly popular for people who use the Messenger core app. In 2017, there were 17 billion video chats in Messenger, twice as many video chats compared to 2016. Now people who use Messenger Lite can have the same rich and expressive face-to-face conversations as those who use the core Messenger app, no matter which technology they use or have access to.”

Though, created for Android users with old devices or low connectivity, it is proving to be an ideal option for all Android users, according to the Verge. Messenger Lite makes it easy and comfortable for its users to communicate. It is only a 100 MB app, which makes installing and starting the app swift.