Facial Mouse App To Control Smartphone with Your Face

Vodafone India launched an innovative app called EVA Facial Mouse which allows you to control your smart phone with your face.  The app was developed by Vodafone Spain Foundation for helping disabled people. This app is available in India on Vodafone’s social app hub.

 As per Census 2011, in India, out of the 121 Cr population, about 2.68 Cr persons are ‘disabled’ which is 2.21% of the total population. In an era where ‘inclusive development’ is being emphasized as the right path towards sustainable development, focused initiatives for the welfare of disabled persons are essential. This calls the need for strengthening and empowering the disabled in India. This is a small initiative from Vodafone for an inclusive growth.

app Facial mouse app

