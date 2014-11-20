Features
Modi’s mudra floors SMBsMarch 9, 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech announced a major change in corporate taxation rules. Companies with a turnover of less than Rs 250 crore in FY17 would be required to pay tax at 25 ...
Who are India’s Digital Cinderellas ?March 8, 2018
Meet 10 inspiring women who not only created a successful brand online, but a new category itself. Falguni Nayar, Nykaa (Personal Care) Former investment banker turned entrepreneur created a history when she founded this beauty and personal ...
Blockchain Could Have Blocked Nirav ModiFebruary 27, 2018
Deploying a Blockchain System could have prevented tampering of the SWIFT System in case of Punjab National Bank Banking sector is the engine of economic growth and any malfunction in this ...
Why are application developers turning towards reward advertisements?February 23, 2018
About 10 years ago in 2008 Google and Apple launched their app stores which lead to the widespread proliferation of applications that became available to the masses. It is about ...
Dataquest 35 Years: Why A Multi-Generational Workforce Brings Diversity And More Opportunities For BusinessFebruary 20, 2018
Authored By: Minhaj Zia, Vice President, South East Asia, India & SAARC, Polycom Inc. Remember what a typical office environment looked like? It was not too long ago that only the ...
Are You Safe in This Vulnerable Digital World?February 19, 2018
We are living in a digital world where anyone can be attacked by any malware or a hacker can try to steal your data. Without a doubt, the digital world ...
Dataquest 35 Years: Ind Innovations Unbolt The IT Industry Opportunities For You Empowering Your Organization To OutshineFebruary 19, 2018
Authored By: Manoj Vashishth, VP Sales & Service Delivery Manoj Vashishth – VP Sales & Service Delivery, believes in finding out “What will work best” for an organisation being a senior ...
Dataquest 35 Years: FINANCING IT SUPPLY CHAIN: LEADING INDIA TO BECOME TRULY DIGITAL INDIAFebruary 16, 2018
Digital India is no longer just a catchphrase. The Government has launched multiple initiatives under its Digital India campaign to realise the dream of a digitally empowered nation. The campaign ...
Dataquest 35 Years: KEEP PUSHINGFebruary 16, 2018
Authored By: Bikram Das Gupta, Founder & Executive Chairman, Globsyn Group DQ as an idea was phenomenal in 1982. Anyone who is a pioneer takes on itself the moral responsibility to ...
Dataquest 35 Years: ON A GROWTH TRAJECTORYFebruary 13, 2018
Authored By: Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS The Indian Security market is opening up to realities of the new normal digital economy. Vendors need to adopt a judicious blend of strategy ...
DataQuest 35 Years: 2018 To Be The Golden Era Of Cloud In IndiaFebruary 12, 2018
With cloud services becoming more mainstream for organizations even tier -2 and tier -3 cities, Brightstar is delving deep to deliver state-of-the-art solutions at affordable prices According to a report by ...
DataQuest 35 Years: THE START-UP REVOLUTION IN INDIAFebruary 8, 2018
Authored By: SAURABH SRIVASTAVA, Co-Founder/Past Chairman NASSCOM, TiE & Co-Founder IAN The IT Industry itself, which started the start-up revolution in a fairly hostile environment, has not only flourished but is ...
DataQuest 35 Years: THE RISE AND RISE OF THE INDIAN BPOFebruary 8, 2018
Authored By: RAMAN ROY, CMD, Quatrro The Indian BPO industry happened by accident. A very pleasant accident but accident all the same! Raman Roy shaped the BPO industry ...
Dataquest 35 Years: THE MANTRA FOR FAST GROWTHFebruary 7, 2018
Authored By: Lakshmi Narayanan, Vice Chairman Emeritus, Cognizant The roots of sustainable growth lie not in being everything to everybody, but in picking and choosing battle lines carefully and doing the ...
Dataquest 35 Years: SOFTWARE EXPORTS DOWN MEMORY LANE!February 7, 2018
Authored By: Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman, 5F World & Social Venture Partners India My own learning experience, learning the ropes of software exports while I was CEO of APTECH in the ...
Dataquest 35 Years: R&D IN ITFebruary 6, 2018
Authored By: Dr SRIDHAR MITTA , MD & Director and Founder, NextWealth Entrepreneurs Today, the Indian IT industry is mature-thanks to its R&D lineage. It is ready to assimilate digital technologies
Dataquest 35 Years: PEOPLE PRACTICES THAT SHAPED THE IT INDUSTRYFebruary 6, 2018
Authored By: ASHOK SOOTA, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds IT is a knowledge business and India has succeeded in building a $150 bn industry only through our success in building a ...
Dataquest 35 Years: BUILDING INDIA ABROADFebruary 5, 2018
Authored By: SOM MITTAL, Former President, NASSCOM The Indian entrepreneurial spirit made most of this opportunity by innovating and delivering select complex processes through the offshore development model With more than three ...
Dataquest 35 Years: BEYOND BUSINESSFebruary 5, 2018
Authored By Shiv Nadar, Founder & Chairman - HCL “Don’t you think it is time to start giving back”, asked my mother during a conversation at the dinner table. This directed ...
5 Enablers of Your Agile Transformation JourneyJanuary 18, 2018
Why are organizations moving towards Agile? “Simple, To make more money!” As your company evolves into a mindset of ‘Doing the Right Things, Right @ Speed’, you will deliver awesome products ...