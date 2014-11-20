Features

Modi’s mudra floors SMBs

Features
March 9, 2018

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech announced a major change in corporate taxation rules. Companies with a turnover of less than Rs 250 crore in FY17 would be required to pay tax at 25 ...

Who are India’s Digital Cinderellas ?

Features
March 8, 2018

Meet 10 inspiring women who not only created a successful brand online, but a new category itself.   Falguni Nayar, Nykaa (Personal Care) Former investment banker turned entrepreneur created a history when she founded this beauty and personal ...

Blockchain Could Have Blocked Nirav Modi

Features News Tech & Trends
February 27, 2018

Deploying a Blockchain System could have prevented tampering of the SWIFT System in case of Punjab National Bank Banking sector is the engine of economic growth and any malfunction in this ...

Why are application developers turning towards reward advertisements?

Features Tech & Trends
February 23, 2018

About 10 years ago in 2008 Google and Apple launched their app stores which lead to the widespread proliferation of applications that became available to the masses. It is about ...

Polycom Multi-generational

Dataquest 35 Years: Why A Multi-Generational Workforce Brings Diversity And More Opportunities For Business

Features
February 20, 2018

Authored By: Minhaj Zia, Vice President, South East Asia, India & SAARC, Polycom Inc. Remember what a typical office environment looked like? It was not too long ago that only the ...

Vulnerable Digital World

Are You Safe in This Vulnerable Digital World?

Features Security
February 19, 2018

We are living in a digital world where anyone can be attacked by any malware or a hacker can try to steal your data. Without a doubt, the digital world ...

Ind Innovations

Dataquest 35 Years: Ind Innovations Unbolt The IT Industry Opportunities For You Empowering Your Organization To Outshine

Features
February 19, 2018

Authored By: Manoj Vashishth, VP Sales & Service Delivery Manoj Vashishth – VP Sales & Service Delivery, believes in finding out “What will work best” for an organisation being a senior ...

InCred

Dataquest 35 Years: FINANCING IT SUPPLY CHAIN: LEADING INDIA TO BECOME TRULY DIGITAL INDIA

Features
February 16, 2018

Digital India is no longer just a catchphrase. The Government has launched multiple initiatives under its Digital India campaign to realise the dream of a digitally empowered nation. The campaign ...

Globsyn Group

Dataquest 35 Years: KEEP PUSHING

Features
February 16, 2018

Authored By: Bikram Das Gupta, Founder & Executive Chairman, Globsyn Group DQ as an idea was phenomenal in 1982. Anyone who is a pioneer takes on itself the moral responsibility to ...

CP PLUS

Dataquest 35 Years: ON A GROWTH TRAJECTORY

Features
February 13, 2018

Authored By: Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS The Indian Security market is opening up to realities of the new normal digital economy. Vendors need to adopt a judicious blend of strategy ...

cloud services

DataQuest 35 Years: 2018 To Be The Golden Era Of Cloud In India

Features
February 12, 2018

With cloud services becoming more mainstream for organizations even tier -2 and tier -3 cities, Brightstar is delving deep to deliver state-of-the-art solutions at affordable prices According to a report by ...

SAURABH

DataQuest 35 Years: THE START-UP REVOLUTION IN INDIA

Features
February 8, 2018

Authored By: SAURABH SRIVASTAVA, Co-Founder/Past Chairman NASSCOM, TiE & Co-Founder IAN The IT Industry itself, which started the start-up revolution in a fairly hostile environment, has not only flourished but is ...

RAMAN ROY

DataQuest 35 Years: THE RISE AND RISE OF THE INDIAN BPO

Features
February 8, 2018

Authored By: RAMAN ROY, CMD, Quatrro The Indian BPO industry happened by accident. A very pleasant accident but accident all the same! Raman Roy shaped the BPO industry ...

laxmi narayan

Dataquest 35 Years: THE MANTRA FOR FAST GROWTH

Features
February 7, 2018

Authored By: Lakshmi Narayanan, Vice Chairman Emeritus, Cognizant The roots of sustainable growth lie not in being everything to everybody, but in picking and choosing battle lines carefully and doing the ...

Ganesh Natarajan

Dataquest 35 Years: SOFTWARE EXPORTS DOWN MEMORY LANE!

Features
February 7, 2018

Authored By: Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman, 5F World & Social Venture Partners India My own learning experience, learning the ropes of software exports while I was CEO of APTECH in the ...

Dr Sridhar Mitta

Dataquest 35 Years: R&D IN IT

Features
February 6, 2018

Authored By: Dr SRIDHAR MITTA , MD & Director and Founder, NextWealth Entrepreneurs Today, the Indian IT industry is mature-thanks to its R&D lineage. It is ready to assimilate digital technologies

Ashok Soota Executive Chairman Happiest Minds

Dataquest 35 Years: PEOPLE PRACTICES THAT SHAPED THE IT INDUSTRY

Features
February 6, 2018

Authored By: ASHOK SOOTA, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds IT is a knowledge business and India has succeeded in building a $150 bn industry only through our success in building a ...

SOM MITTAL NASSCOM

Dataquest 35 Years: BUILDING INDIA ABROAD

Features
February 5, 2018

Authored By:  SOM MITTAL, Former President, NASSCOM The Indian entrepreneurial spirit made most of this opportunity by innovating and delivering select complex processes through the offshore development model With more than three ...

Shiv

Dataquest 35 Years: BEYOND BUSINESS

Features
February 5, 2018

Authored By Shiv Nadar, Founder & Chairman - HCL “Don’t you think it is time to start giving back”, asked my mother during a conversation at the dinner table. This directed ...

5 Enablers of Your Agile Transformation Journey

Features Technology Explained
January 18, 2018

Why are organizations moving towards Agile? “Simple, To make more money!” As your company evolves into a mindset of ‘Doing the Right Things, Right @ Speed’, you will deliver awesome products ...