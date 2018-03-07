FiiO Introduces Dual Driver IEMs FH1 Carrying Knowles 33518 in India

FiiO announces the launch of its latest IEM the FiiO FH1 in India. The FH1 is available in 4 colours – Black, Blue, Red and Green and will carry a price tag of M.R.P. Rs. 6990. The earphones are available for purchase on the FiiO India website – www.fiio.co.in

The FH1’s name “Un BelOeil” is derived from the French way to say “a beautiful eye” – so chosen to reflect the FH1’s oval pupil-like design. This design is further enhanced with the presence of the chrome trim specifically placed to recall one’s eyelids.Apart from its design, let’s check more details of FH1!

Hybrid Dynamic-Balanced Armature design for double the detail

The FH1 adopts a hybrid design, in which the 10mm titanium diaphragm driver produces abyssal lows while the Knowles 33518 balanced armature driver provides exquisite mids and highs. These two drivers work perfectly in harmony to allow you to truly dive into a musical, yet highly detailed experience.

Highly-Acclaimed Knowles 33518 driver

The latest from renowned Knowles, the 33518 balanced armatures, as used in the FH1 brings both a rich, yet the delicate expression of music.

Titanium dynamic driver for potent bass

A 10mm titanium diaphragm dynamic driver is responsible for the FH1’s powerful lower frequencies. Due to more space being available, the FH1’s diaphragm is 25.7% larger than the F9’s 9.2mm dynamic driver, making for not only more relaxed yet natural sounding vocals but also more robust bass resulting in a highly dynamic, authoritative musical experience.

Carefully-crafted crossover design for balanced, precise sound

The FH1 uses a meticulously designed crossover system so that the hybrid dynamic-balanced armature design can reproduce any frequency within the 20Hz to the 40kHz range with the utmost fidelity. Essentially, the FH1’s drivers work perfectly in tune with each other that makes it ideal for a wide range of music.

Freely switch between balanced and single-ended with standard MMCX connectors

The FH1 utilizes the standard MMCX connector for its interchangeable cables and comes standard with both 2.5mm balanced and 3.5mmm single-ended cables.

The 2.5mm balanced cable is made of silver-plated copper wire, which ensures a balanced sound signature and a high level of detail retrieval. Of course, due to its balanced nature, the left and right channel wires are separated so that there is significantly greater channel separation leading to a richer and more detailed musical experience.

The 3.5mm single-ended cable comes with a full set of in-line controls capable of playing/pausing songs, switching tracks, volume adjustment, and even calls with its high-quality microphone. This makes the FH1 a perfect complement to enhance your experience with your portable audio player or cell phone.

Colours and texture for easy identification and replacement

The end of the MMCX cable’s left channel is adorned with a splash of blue, while the end of the right channel is trimmed with a touch of red – for easy identification of the audio channels in a subtly stylish way. These channel ends also have a spiral texture engraved into them, for just the right amount of friction to greatly aid in removing and replacing the cable.

Nano-coating for a better wearing experience

The shell of the FH1 is specifically Nano-coated to make it scratch-resistant. When coupled with the UV-treated skin-friendly material that also makes up its shell, the FH1 is both durable and extremely comfortable to wear.

Over-the-ear design for an enjoyable experience

After much testing and feedback from a wide variety of users, we came up with an over-the-ear design that is not only ergonomic but also comfortable. With the FH1, you can easily get lost in your music for hours without fatigue.

Unexpectedly Thoughtful Accessories

Besides the 2.5mm balanced and 3.5mm single-ended cables, the FH1 comes with a whole host of other accessories all designed to tailor and safeguard your listening experience. For instance, the FH1 comes with two different kinds of ear tips – one set optimized for bass while the other is designed for a more balanced presentation.

Each type of ear tips comes in small, medium, and large sizes. We give you control over your listening experience, so you can listen however you want, whenever you want.The FH1 also comes with our popular waterproof carrying case, so you can rest assured that your earphones will continue to function for years to come.