Firefox Focus New to Android, Blocks Annoying Ads and Protects Your Privacy

Last year, Mozilla introduced Firefox Focus, a new browser for the iPhone and iPad, designed to be fast, simple and always private. A lot has happened since November; and more than ever before, we’re seeing consumers play an active role in trying to protect their personal data and save valuable megabytes on their data plans.

Focus provided a useful service for those times when you want to keep your web browsing to yourself – it’s the highest rated browser from a trusted brand for the iPhone and iPad, earning a 4.6 average rating on the App Store.

Like the iPhone and iPad version, the Android app is free of tabs and other visual clutter, and erasing your sessions is as easy as a simple tap. Firefox Focus allows you to browse the web without being followed by tracking ads which are notoriously known for slowing down your mobile experience. Why does Mozilla block these ad trackers? Because they not only track your behavior without your knowledge, they also slow down the web on your mobile device.

Check out this video to learn more:

New Features for Android

For the Android release of Firefox Focus, we added the following features:

Ad tracker counter – For the curious, there’s a counter to list the number of ads that are blocked per site while using the app.

Disable tracker blocker – For sites that are not loading correctly, you can disable the tracker blocker too quickly take care of it and get back to where you’ve left off.

Notification reminder – When Focus is running in the background, we’ll remind you through a notification and you can easily tap to erase your browsing history.

Source: Mozilla.org