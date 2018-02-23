Fujifilm brings X-H1 high performance camera in the X Series Range

Fujifilm India Private Limited announces the launch of the opulent FUJIFILM X-H1, the mirrorless digital camera in the X Series known for its superior image quality created by Fujifilm’s proprietary color reproduction technology.

The X-H1, with a newly-designed robust and durable body, incorporates a range of useful features that support shooting in various scenarios demanded by professional photographers and videographers. The X-H1 is the first X Series model to include the latest 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which has a maximum of 5.5 stops. The superior image quality with the memory color will be achieved in the various scenes in addition to easy operation.

It is also mounted with the flicker reduction mode which enhances the quality of indoor sports photography. In addition, The X-H1 is the first camera in the X Series to include ETERNA mode, a new film simulation mode ideal for shooting movies. The X-H1 is priced at Rs.149,999/- (Body Only) and Rs.172,999/- (Body and Battery Grip).

The camera is also compatible with a range of other interchangeable lenses which are scheduled for release later this year. These include the MKX18-55mmT2.9 and MKX50-135mmT2.9 professional cinema lenses incorporating the X mount which are scheduled for release in May 2018. The new camera and lens combinations will provide outstanding image production and will be ideal for shooting a moving subject in sports photography.