Fujifilm launches Hybrid Instant Camera – instax SQUARE SQ10 Alongside 4new X-Series Cameras

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd., today, announced the launch of its first ever Hybrid Instant Camera – instax SQUARE SQ10 with the new square format film “instax SQUARE Film”. Adding further excitement to the launch, the company introduced four new mirrorless premium cameras – XT20, X100F,XA10 and XA3 to delight the professional photographers and enthusiasts alike. All the newly launched products will be available in earlyJuly 2017.

The SQ10 is the first hybrid camera – analog and digital which provides the best of both worlds- now users can SAVE SELECT & PRINT their favourite shots, as many times they like. It is equipped with a digital image sensor and digital image processing technology, enabling greatly improved photographic image quality and image editing/processing before printing. This new system takes the image quality of instax to the next level and allows photographers to add a creative and artistic edge to their photography with an intuitive interface designed especially for the SQ10.

The enhanced image-capture functions of the SQ10 give this latest addition to the instax range unrivalled levels of control and ease of use. The SQ10 will allow photographers to effortlessly capture a wealth of different scenes with perfect control. The SQ10 uses the newly developed square format film which is popular among people around the world – from the young generation to seasoned photo enthusiasts. The whole experience from shooting with the composition suitable for the “1 to 1” aspect ratio to creating tangible prints using the editing/processing function constitutes the uniqueness of the SQ10 as a hybrid instant camera.

The all new Hybrid Instant Camera SQ 10 allow users to add a creative edge to the pictures with its feature which facilitates exciting filtering functions. SQ10 is the first camera in the history of Instax to offer square format pictures which will enable users to capture a wider range of images and forms of expressions. It is priced at Rs.22, 999/-.

In the X-Series, the first addition to the line-up is the X-T20 – a mirrorless interchangeable lens camera which comes with a 24.3 megapixel sensor APS-C sized X-Trans TM CMOS III sensor and X-Processor Pro image processing engine for outstanding image quality and high-speed response, supporting 4K video in addition to a host of features in a compact and lightweight body. The XT20 is Priced at Rs. 79,999/-(Body Only).

Next in the series is the X-100F, it is the latest premium compact digital camera, featuring the unique Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder. The new X100F features the 24.3MP X-Trans™ CMOS III, an APS-C sensor with no low-pass filter boasting high performance outstanding color reproduction and gradation of tones in both stills and videos. The Fujifilm X-100F is priced at Rs.114,999/- and is available in two colors i.e silver and black.

The next refreshed range is the X-A10. It combines a 16.3 megapixel APS-C sensor with the image processing engine that achieves Fujifilm’s excellent photo quality. Combined with the FUJINON lenses, it boasts ultimate image resolution, and the proprietary color-reproduction. The rear LCD employs the slide-and-tilt mechanism so that it is tilted 180 degrees for capturing self-portraits. The X-A10 also features the Portrait Enhancer mode for natural and beautiful skin-tone reproduction. The Fujifilm X-100F is priced at Rs. 42,999/-.

The other latest addition to the X-series family is the X-A3. It has been designed by keeping younger generation in mind and is perfectly suited for taking “self portraits.” To enable easy self-portraits, the X-A3 features an LCD screen that is not blocked by the camera when tilted even by 180 degrees. The X-A3 combines a newly-developed 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor to achieve Fujifilm’s excellent photo quality. The X-A3 sports a retro design which gives a “fresh” and “fashionable” impression. The top cover, front plate and top dials are made of aluminium. The newly-developed faux leather has significantly enhanced the overall texture. The LCD on the rear uses a touchscreen to enable “Touch AF,” “Touch Shoot” and “Touch Zoom,” in which you use the pinch-out finger gesture to use a prime lens as if it is a zoom lens. The Fujifilm X-A3 Kit is priced at Rs. 51,700/-