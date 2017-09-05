G2A Brings Creative Game Cases ‘G2A Loot’ for Gamers

G2A.com has introduced ‘G2A Loot’ that offers wide collection of game cases at marketplace for innovating the portfolio for gamers, . G2A Loot is collection of exciting set of game having variety of all kind of games; from classic racing game, to hack’n’slash hits, to the best games for casual and serious gamer.

Not only this, G2A (loot.g2a.com) is allowing individuals to create their own mix and match of games from the available catalog without any charge. G2A Loot is also offering reward points on further selection of customized game case of gamer! G2A is the largest digital marketplace and fastest growing eSports platform in the world.

G2A Loot has its own vouchers called Loot Points these games cases are available in exchange for Loot Points. Customers need to purchase these Loot Points to open G2A Loot cases. As a standard format, 10 loot points cost one Euro i.e 75 INR approx. The Loot Point value of all cases is determined automatically based on the chances of getting each product in the case, and their retail value.

Once you choose a case, you can open it and see which of the games featured inside. Final case can be activated on Steam by logging into your Steam account directly through the G2A Loot website. Customization of game cases is open for other gamers and if anyone chooses to open it for buy, the creator will get a few Loot Points as a thank you for creating such a great case.

Piyush Kankane, Official Spokesperson, G2A India says, “For gamers, G2A Loot is offering whole new collection of games that can be purchased on most affordable price and from day 1, it has become a hit amongst the gamers. The flexibility will able to fill your case with products, set the odds for each of them, and customize the games of the case. Buyers are free to choose any loot case and can mix and match games from the catalog free of charge. Once you have created your loot case, it will be available for everyone on G2A Loot. We are offering reward points for customers who create a good game case and bought by others too.”

G2A Loot is a brand new service range from company with lots of exciting new features for customers in game cases. The cases include a minimum of five games and for maximum the sky is the limit. If you do not like the game you received, you can transfer it back to G2A for Loot Points. The marketplace is offering 45,000 products right now and has been securing interest of customers under G2A Shield.