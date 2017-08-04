GALAX Introduces HOF Black Edition Mechanical Keyboard Designed for Professional Gamers

HOF Black Edition is designed for professional gamer. It uses Cherry MX mechanical keyswitch, powerful lighting effect, full media control, durability and practicality design for the ultimate typing and gaming experience.

HOF Black Edition gaming keyboard uses genuine Cherry MX mechanical keyswitch durability of 50 million keystrokes for long lasting and quick response to provide a stable long-term enjoyment of the game or typing. It is built with an anodized (Black color) / baking paint (White color) aluminum plate with impressive looks.

Powerful Per-Key Backlighting HOF Black Edition keyboard provides cold white lighting, through specially adjusted to optimize lighting and technology to achieve high brightness lighting performance to provide players with top visual enjoyment.GALAX HOF Black Edition Gaming Keyboard supports up to 112 lighting effects with software and supports up to 88 lighting effects without software.

It has fully programmable Marco keys. Each key is programmable with its own key function or macro. Gamer can set up any key to trigger a macro.

HOF Black Edition not only provides full media control buttons, but also provides die-cast volume and lighting roller. It is 100% anti-ghosting with N-key rollover. When multiple keys are pressed, HOF Black Edition keyboard can enter all signals accurately no matter how fast you play. Gamer can execute multiple actions at the same time. It has a USB 2.0 hub + Audio-out and Mic-in Jack. The convenient USB 2.0 hub allows connecting any USB devices quickly.

HOF Black Edition has magnetic detachable soft-touch wrist rest for prolonged use.  Because of the Xtreme Tuner Plus System, user can complete control over macros, per-key programming, backlight settings, lighting patterns for full personalization.

 

SPECIFICATIONS:

Model Name                                          HOF Black Edition Gaming Keyboard Type                                      Mechanical

Key Switch                                              Cherry MX

Backlighting                                            Cool White LED

Number of key                                       104

Plate Material                                        Aluminum

Plate Color                                              Black

Programmable Marco Key                   Full Key

Anti-Ghosting                                         Yes

N-Key Rollover                                       Full Key

Gaming Mode                                        Yes

Interface                                                 USB 2.0 x 2, Audio-out, Mic-in

Cable                                                       1.8M Gold-plated USB with braided fiber cable

Dimension of keyboard                       465(L)mm * 127(W)mm * 44.5(H)mm Dimension of palm rest                       450(L)mm * 67(W)mm * 14(H)mm Dimension of packing                          499(L)mm * 156(W)mm * 65(H)mm

 

 

The price of the product is 7000 INR all inclusive.

