GALAX Introduces SNPR RGB MousePad For Gaming

GALAX SNPR RGB Mousepad support RGB lighting effects. The Mousepad can provide up to seven different combination and various colors of a gorgeous spectrum lighting effect change, and Mousepadching operation more efficient and keep the excellent visual effects to meet gamer what are they need is Gaming Mouse best companion.

Features:

Outlook Color: Black

Specially high smooth surface.

Dedicated directly control buttons adjust lighting.

RGB light emitting plate.

Stunning visual 16.8M illumination.

7 combination lighting effect (5 brightness levels).

Certificate:CE and FCC

All photos, specifications, contents are used for reference only and are subject to change without notice. Actual products in different countries varies and are best to consult your local distributor / importer for confirmation.

MousePad Specifications:

Dimension: 342mm*280mm*3.9mm

Surface: Ultra-fine fiber matte surface

Base: Non-slip rubber base paste

Input: 1x USB 2.0 (Support 2.0/1.0)

Compatibility: Win7，Win8，Win8.1，Win10，Mac OS10.0-10.9

Product Code: GMP01BK2RG2S34

EAN: 4895147124377

The price of the product is 5500 INR.