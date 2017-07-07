GALAX Introduces SNPR RGB MousePad For Gaming

by July 7, 2017 0 comments

GALAX SNPR RGB Mousepad support RGB lighting effects. The Mousepad can provide up to seven different combination and various colors of a gorgeous spectrum lighting effect change, and Mousepadching operation more efficient and keep the excellent visual effects to meet gamer what are they need is Gaming Mouse best companion.

 Features:

  • Outlook Color: Black
  • Specially high smooth surface.
  • Dedicated directly control buttons adjust lighting.
  • RGB light emitting plate.
  • Stunning visual 16.8M illumination.
  • 7 combination lighting effect (5 brightness levels).
  • Certificate:CE and FCC
  • All photos, specifications, contents are used for reference only and are subject to change without notice. Actual products in different countries varies and are best to consult your local distributor / importer for confirmation.

 

MousePad  Specifications:

 

  • Dimension: 342mm*280mm*3.9mm
  • Surface: Ultra-fine fiber matte surface
  • Base: Non-slip rubber base paste
  • Input: 1x USB 2.0 (Support 2.0/1.0)
  • Compatibility: Win7，Win8，Win8.1，Win10，Mac OS10.0-10.9
  • Product Code: GMP01BK2RG2S34
  • EAN: 4895147124377

 

The price of the product is 5500 INR.

GAME Mousepad

