GALAX Introduces SNPR RGB MousePad For Gaming July 7, 2017
GALAX SNPR RGB Mousepad support RGB lighting effects. The Mousepad can provide up to seven different combination and various colors of a gorgeous spectrum lighting effect change, and Mousepadching operation more efficient and keep the excellent visual effects to meet gamer what are they need is Gaming Mouse best companion.
Features:
- Outlook Color: Black
- Specially high smooth surface.
- Dedicated directly control buttons adjust lighting.
- RGB light emitting plate.
- Stunning visual 16.8M illumination.
- 7 combination lighting effect (5 brightness levels).
- Certificate:CE and FCC
- All photos, specifications, contents are used for reference only and are subject to change without notice. Actual products in different countries varies and are best to consult your local distributor / importer for confirmation.
MousePad Specifications:
- Dimension: 342mm*280mm*3.9mm
- Surface: Ultra-fine fiber matte surface
- Base: Non-slip rubber base paste
- Input: 1x USB 2.0 (Support 2.0/1.0)
- Compatibility: Win7，Win8，Win8.1，Win10，Mac OS10.0-10.9
- Product Code: GMP01BK2RG2S34
- EAN: 4895147124377
The price of the product is 5500 INR.
