Gears of War Gaming Headset Launched by HyperX in India

Gears of War 4, one of the most anticipated games of the year, is about to come back with brand new saga. HyperX, a division of Kingston Technology has announced the launch of its second official Xbox licensed gaming headset, CloudX Revolver Gears of War. The headset is co-designed with Microsoft and The Coalition, the studio developing Gears of War 4, featuring a gritty, battle-weathered design to complement the recently announced Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Limited Edition 2TB Bundle and Xbox One Gears of War 4 Crimson Omen Limited Edition Wireless Controller, to offer the fans a complete gaming set up that shows their Gears pride.

This headset has been tested and approved by Microsoft, with additional compatibility for Windows. It has a 3.5mm (4 Pole) plug and 2M PC extension cable and features studio-grade sound stage that lets you hear your opponent more accurately from further away, making it ideal for FPS and open environment gameplay. The in-line audio control makes it easy to adjust the volume and mute the microphone right from the cable. For the ultimate comfort, HyperX CloudX Revolver Gears of War features a genuine leather headband and high-quality, award-winning HyperX memory foam that lets you play for hours. Its solid steel frame is built for long-lasting durability, and the detachable noise-cancellation microphone results in clearer voice quality and reduced background noise for a better in-game chat experience. It’s certified by TeamSpeak and Discord, and compatible with Skype, Ventrilo, Mumble and Raid Call.

“HyperX is excited to be working with Microsoft to offer gamers a headset that enhances their Gears of War gaming experience,” said Ann Bai, Sales Director, APAC Region, HyperX. “Working with them and The Coalition, we are able to bring our signature HyperX comfort and sound quality along with bold Gears styling to Xbox One gamers and Gears fans alike.”

HyperX Cloud Revolver Gears of War is backed by a two-year warranty and legendary HyperX reliability.

This new headset is priced at INR 11,999/- and is exclusively available on Amazon India.