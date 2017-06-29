Genpact Launches AI-Based Platform, “Genpact Cora”

Genpact has unveiled Genpact Cora – an artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform that accelerates digital transformation for enterprises. Genpact Cora is a modular, interconnected mesh of flexible digital technologies that hones in on specific operational business challenges and tackles them from beginning to end, helping large global companies reframe and solve their most pressing real world business issues.

“In an environment being disrupted by new technologies and increasing competition, clients want to buy business outcomes, not just tools and products,” said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder and chief executive officer, Everest Group, a leading analyst firm. “Genpact Cora is timely for an industry seeking digital transformation.”

As part of its ongoing strategy to drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for clients around the world, Genpact has created Genpact Cora to provide the fastest path to driving meaningful transformation at scale. Genpact believes it is the first in the industry to fully integrate automation, analytics, and AI engines – in a single, unified platform, embedded with and drawing insights from Genpact’s deep domain expertise that comes from running thousands of intelligent operations and processes for hundreds of Fortune 500 companies across numerous industries. Genpact Cora drives digital transformation in a planned and managed fashion, without sacrificing the governance security and investment protection that mature and established businesses need.

“Achieving enterprise impact from digital transformation is challenging with so many disparate, disconnected technologies in the market,” said NV ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan, president and chief executive officer, Genpact.

Genpact Cora has a mature application program interface (API) design and open architecture that includes Genpact’s own intellectual property as well as leveraging best-in-class providers, integrating advanced technologies across three key areas: