GIGABYTE Launches X399 AORUS Gaming 7 Motherboard

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd unveils the newest AMD X399 equipped motherboard, the X399 AORUS Gaming 7. The critically acclaimed AORUS series extends its focus to the AMD platform and the new X399 AORUS Gaming 7 comes with a plethora of impressive features. These features include high-end cooling solutions, digital lighting support, M.2 plug heat dissipation armor, 4-Way display output, a newly designed power source, GIGABYTE’s unique RGB Fusion and Smart Fan 5, which provide the user with a high quality, innovative and high performance motherboard.

In addition, GIGABYTE has partnered with WTFast to provide the best networking connection to consumers and allows the user to experience AORUS motherboard’s strong and stable network performance. Not only does it fulfill the user’s connection speed expectations, it complements the AMD Ryzen Threadripper‘s top notch processor capabilities.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Processor

The AMD RyzenTM ThreadripperTM Processor is the first AMD consumer processor to utilize a land grid array design. It uses a SocketTR4 power source with 4094 pins and is larger in volume compared to the AMD Ryzen 7. The brand new AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor uses a 14nm core and boasts a 16-core, 32 thread design, more than double that of the AMD Ryzen 7. The Ryzen Threadripper also provides the consumer with a record breaking 64 PCIe Gen3 lanes, improving its overall processing capabilities. The X399 AORUS Gaming 7’s unique design fully supports the Ryzen Threadripper processor, three PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe M.2 interfaces, and USB 3.1 Gen2 connectivity, providing high quality display and efficient information processing/storage connectivity. The X399 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard utilizes a highly durable power equipment design, providing the best support for the Ryzen Threadripper‘s exceptional processing capabilities. It is by far the best choice for AMD’s top processor on the market.

RGB Fusion with Digital LED Lighting

GIGABYTE’s newest X399 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard is equipped with RGB LED Light selection. It comes with a brand new, completely redesigned RGB Fusion technology. The consumer will have the option to completely customize the selection to his/her own personal preference and style. In addition, the X399 AORUS Gaming 7 supports the latest digital LED lighting. Each individual LED can be independently displayed with a wide range of options. Not only does GIGABYTE’s RGB Fusion software retain the previous generation’s acclaimed style, it adds more than ten digital LED lighting styles, giving the consumer more flexibility. The X399 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard simultaneously supports 5V and 12V digital LED lighting strips and up to 300 LED lights, providing the consumer with options to customize the lighting and removing many restrictions to lighting styles.

Smart Fan 5 with Effective Heat Dissipation Settings

The X399 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard comes equipped with the newest Smart Fan 5 technology. Not only can the consumer customize different fan speeds and heat dissipation settings, the consumer can maximize efficiency of the fan system by increasing/decreasing fan strength based on current computer processes and performance. The X399 AORUS Gaming 7 ensures that your system performs at optimal temperature settings.

M.2 Thermal Guard: Low Temperatures, High Effectiveness

The AORUS motherboard provides the consumer with the highest storage efficiency. With a 3 group NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 surge protection setting, it provides the consumer with the fastest 32 GB/s preview and transfer speed and allows the consumer to easily tune disk array settings. Since standard M.2 drives may be affected by overheating during regular operation, GIGABYTE’s specially designed Thermal Guard Armor helps reduce M.2 drive’s operating temperature. GIGABYTE’s M.2 Thermal Guard can help keep M.2 devices up to 20 degrees Celsius cooler, protecting the components from being affected by overheating and allowing the board to run effectively.

Highly Durable Power Supply Unit

The X399 AORUS Gaming 7 has a significantly more durable power supply with its CPU (ATX12V) and 24-Pin ATX power source. It has superior power transmission capabilities, a fourth generation power source, a third generation PowIRstage chip and a industry leading IR, providing stable and more than sufficient power. The X399 AORUS Gaming 7 is highly durable and should provide at least 100,000 hours of power. The board also has USB port protection with Precision Digital Fuses, to protect against over-current damage and avoid unexpected voltage from external devices. These important power management and protection features will ensure a stable and efficient AMD Ryzen Threadripper operation on the X399 AORUS Gaming 7.

Improved Graphics Performance + High Quality Audio

The X399 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard provides 64 PCIe Gen3 lanes of which 48 PCIe Gen3 lanes are dedicated to graphics performance. The four PCIe Gen3 slots (16+16+8+8) support 4-Way AMD CrossFire™ and 4-Way NVIDIA SLI and provide 4K quality display, giving the consumer an exceptional gaming experience. The X399 AORUS Gaming 7 uses the Realtek ALC1220 engine, Smart Headphone AMP capabilities, and its audio settings can be optimized. The consumer doesn’t have to worry about the audio being too soft or too loud. Adding on the Nichicon and WIMA audio options, the motherboard provides the consumer with top notch entertainment quality. Regardless if it’s listening to music, watching a movie, destroying enemies in PC games, the consumer can enjoy high end visual and audio quality.

Killer E2500+ WTFast GPN Software Capabilities

The X399 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard utilizes the Killer E2500 Network Ethernet Controller. Built in with a network controller system, it enables the consumer to complete high speed downloads, ensures a stable connection, and reduces network lag during gaming. The X399 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard has partnered with WTFast to provide GPN private networking functions regardless of where the consumer is and improves network quality and stability. The X399 AORUS Gaming 7’s exceptional network performance with its free 14 day WTFast subscription will provide optimal internet performance to the consumer and allow him/her to use the fastest internet connections, up to 60 percent faster than other network connections.

Additionally, the X399 AORUS Gaming 7 is equipped with the Creative SoundBlaster 720. Not only does it provide top notch quality sound effects for gaming but the addition of the ScoutRadar Display allows the consumer to utilize headphones and the display to easily recognize enemy positions by sound and gives them a competitive edge over other competitive gamers. For consumers who enjoy streaming, the X399 AORUS Gaming 7 provides a year’s subscription of XSplit Gamecaster, which employs an easy to use interface for streaming and gives the consumer an opportunity to share exciting highlights with the rest of the world.

The X399 AORUS Gaming 7 supports the newest SocketTR4 powered AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor, DDR4, USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, USC DAC-UP2, Q-Flash Plus, and other unique GIGABYTE specifications. For more information on the specifications of this new product and the technical features it supports, please visit the official site for more details.