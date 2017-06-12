Google launches Daydream View on Flipkart at INR 6,499

Google’s Daydream View headset and the controller will be available on Flipkart for ₹ 6,499 starting today. Designed and developed by Google, Daydream View delivers simple, high-quality VR. With Daydream View, users can always get the best seat in the house. Experience sports, live events and more in full 360° panoramic view.

Pixel, the first Daydream-ready phones

Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL are the first Daydream-ready phones, and you can experience Daydream on the Moto Z and coming soon to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Daydream-ready phones are built with high-resolution displays, powerful mobile processors and high-fidelity sensors—all tuned to support great VR experiences.

Inspired by the clothes we enjoy wearing, the headset is made with soft, breathable fabric and is designed to fit over eye glasses. The phone and headset have an auto-alignment system so users don’t have to worry about cables or connectors.

A big part of what makes it special is the controller. This small yet powerful controller lets users interact with the virtual world the same way they interact with the real world around them. Daydream View is packed with sensors that respond precisely to a user’s movement and gestures — swing it like a cricket bat or wave it like a magic wand. When you’re done using it, slide it into a specially-created area within the headset and never worry about losing it in a bag or between couch cushions.