Google makes building websites easier and faster

Google has recently announced the launch of a new simple, free, and fast way to build a website through Google My Business. Helping SMBs leverage the power of internet and technology to become successful, ‘Website With Google My Business’ is a new feature aimed at building a mobile optimised website – easily and instantly.

Announcing the launch, Shalini Girish, Director – Marketing Solutions, Google, said “With over 400 million Indians online, and 300 million of them on smartphones, the internet has emerged as the go-to destination to research and buy. So it’s important for businesses to be where customers are. However, small business owners tell us that building a website can be complex, expensive, and time-consuming. In order to solve these problems for them, we introduced a new simple, free, and fast way to build a mobile optimised website through ‘Website With Google My Business’.”

Using Google My Business, local businesses can create their first website for free, right from their phone in less than 10 minutes. It’s so easy it basically creates itself. Available for Google My Business users, this new feature will provide simple, templated, editable websites for small businesses created from their data and photos on Google Maps. Google uses small businesses listing to build the site, taking care of the design and making sure their website is found in Search and Maps.

A great example being, Pet Palace Dog Hostel has been a part of the pilot project in India. They are based out of Pune, Maharashtra and operate six pet hostels. Pet Project Hostel created a website through Google My Business, and within a few months it has garnered close to 10,000 visits. Similarly Ravi, a Mehndi artist based in NOIDA, UP created a site a few months back and since then it has already received over 6,000 visits.

Google My Website builder makes it easy to: