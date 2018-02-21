Google Pay Has Started Rolling Out And Replaced Android Pay and Google Wallet

Google Pay, the payment system introduced by Google at CES 2108 has finally started to roll out for the users. Google Pay combines Android Pay and Google Wallet into one unified app. It has come out with new features and design.

It seems to be the perfect method for consumers to shop online. They can grab a meal, book a trip and enjoy various new experiences, all with the help of this app by Google.

Together with Google Pay, Google is also introducing a redesign of the Google Wallet app; the app will now be known as Google Pay Send.

Moreover, Google has uploaded videos on YouTube to guide users on how this new app works and how their information can be kept safe and secure.

The online shopping app by Google can be divided into two parts – Home and Card tab. Home tab is to display the user’s recent payment activity and offers and stores available in the neighbourhood. Whereas, the Card tab will be used for details credit and debit card details.

Google has great plans for the app and is looking forward to it. As its’ services will be accessible on all Google products such as Assistant and Chrome.

Further, the app will also cater to the travelling needs of people living in various cities, including Kiev, London and Portland. In an another few months, users residing in US and UK will also be able to send and request money through Google Pay app.

