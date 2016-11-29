Google Set to Launch Mobile Gaming Contest on Dec 1

Here’s how you can make the most of your time standing in bank and ATM queues waiting to get hold of some cash. Unlock your smartphone, go to the Play store and download some of your favourite games from the Delightful Indian Games Collection.

This new Mobile Gaming Collection on the Google Play store showcases some of the best titles from Indian Game developers. And apart from making the most of your wasted time, you also get a chance to win prizes on playing these games. Google is all set to launch a contest on this gaming collection on Dec 1. So, you start practising right now & get ready for it.

Some of the exciting games available are:

Power Cricket T20 Cup 2016 : Play against the best cricket teams from across the world! Use your cricket bat to smash boundaries! 3 Different Modes of game play: Tournament Mode, Super Over Mode and Challenge Mode.

Bat Attack Cricket Multiplayer : The most popular, fun and casual, multiplayer mobile cricket game is here! Set the pace for your batting fever! BatAttack cricket is the First Cross Platform online Multiplayer cricket game where in each game up to 5 online players can compete simultaneously. Play with a friend, play with your sister or even pull in old grandpa, because this game is for EVERYONE in the family!

Motu Patlu Game : Join Motu Patlu and the gang in epic races against each other. Use awesome powers to slow down your opponents and speed yourself up. Activate your character’s favourite vehicles in the race for a quick boost. Upgrade the Scooter, Cycle, Bullet and the M80 with in game currency rewards.

Donkey Quiz: Come and test your trivia skills with the latest addictive QUIZ game – DONKEY QUIZ by Octro. Take the ride of knowledge on Donkey Quiz Game with fun and interesting trivia questions. Exercise your mind with educational multiplayer brain game. Challenge your friends to achieve the highest score in the trivia fun quiz.