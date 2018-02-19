Google Sheds-Off ‘View Image’ Option from Image Search

Following the recent update, you can no longer get free images or high-resolution wallpapers from Google’s image search. Google has removed the ‘View Image’ button from its image search.

In a tweet, Google stated, ‘Today we’re launching some changes on Google Images to help connect users and useful websites. This will include removing the View Image button. The Visit button remains, so users can see images in the context of the web pages they’re on.’

The change took place after Google signed a multi-year global licensing deal with Getty Images. It is to control the usage of copyrighted photos of photographers and publishers by people from Google’s platform.

Though, this change hasn’t been well received by the users. Many people tweeted in disregard of the removal of ‘View Image’ button. As it is not a user-friendly move.

But, the user can still get photos in old style on their PC’s. They just need to right-click on the image and select the option ‘Open image in a new tab.’ Further, in the new tab, you can follow the old procedure of right click and save-as to get the desired image.

On the other end, the users need not fret because there are other search engines too. They can get their favourite images from search engines like Bing and Startpage.