Google Tez Adds On A Chat Feature To Take On WhatsApp & Paytm

Google Tez will soon be updated with a new and simple chat feature. The chat feature is rolling out slowly and steadily for the users. Where a user would be able to communicate in relevance to each and every money transaction.

Google Tez is a mobile payments service by Google for the consumers in India. It functions on the top of Unified Payments Interface (UPI), created by the National Payments Corporation of India. It is utilized where UPI payments are accepted.

The new feature is announced after the Facebook messaging app – WhatsApp introduced its own payment feature.

Confirming the launch of the new feature of Google Tez app, Google’ spokesperson stated, ‘We’ve added a feature to Tez that allows you to send simple messages back and forth to your contacts about the payments you make’.

It was first reported by NDTV. Further, the chat feature will be positioned under the ‘Payments’ section. It would be displayed next to the two choices given – Pay and Request, for making all money transactions. With this, users can keep a full track of the process of sending or receiving money.

Also, this chat feature is similar to that of Paytm’s Inbox function, which was launched in November 2018.