Google AdSense will now Support Tamil Language

In Google’s official blog for news, tips and information on AdSense, it stated, “Continuing our commitment to support more languages and encourage content creation on the web, we’re excited to announce the addition of Tamil, a language spoken by millions of Indians, to the family of AdSense supported languages”.

Tamil is the official language of Singapore, Sri Lanka and India. It is spoken by 70 million people. Also, Tamil becomes the 41st language that will Google support for content creating on Adsense.

Thus, Google AdSense offers an easy and convenient way for publishers to earn revenue from the content they create in the Tamil language. It also assists advertisers that are using Google to target Tamil-speaking audience with suitable ads.