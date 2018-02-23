HCL is Top Employer in the UK for the Twelfth Consecutive Year

HCL Technologies (HCL) has been named a Top Employer in the United Kingdom for the twelfth consecutive year in recognition of its best–in–class employee engagement and people practices. The Top Employers Institute assessed HCL Technologies’ employee practices across various criteria such as talent strategy, workforce planning, onboarding, learning & development, performance management, leadership development, career & succession management, compensation & benefits and culture.

The Top Employers Institute annually undertakes an international research study based on the HR Best Practices Survey consisting of questions on employee offerings and HR policy, to recognize leading employers around the world which provide the highest standards in employee conditions, nurture and develop talent at all levels of the organization, and strive to continuously optimize employment practices. The research is based on a stringent process and answers are validated to check if the required standards are met.

HCL received this prestigious award at Old Billingsgate, London, on 1st February 2018 from the Top Employers Institute. David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, said “Optimal employee conditions ensure that people can develop themselves personally and professionally. Our comprehensive research concluded that HCL Technologies provides an outstanding employment environment and offers a wide range of creative initiatives, from secondary benefits and working conditions, to performance-management programmes that are well thought out and truly aligned with the culture of their company.”

“To be recognized by The Top Employers Institute twelve years running is a true testament to HCL’s longstanding reputation as one of the best places to work in the UK. We believe that our continued success stems from having productive employees that are empowered to drive our Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy by taking ownership of tasks and making decisions for themselves. To enable this, we place great importance on creating the culture of trust, transparency and flexibility that modern 21st Century Enterprises thrive on,” said Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies.

Since 2007, HCL has been consistently recognized among UK’s best employers. HCL’s unique IdeapreneurshipTM culture fosters grass-roots innovation, providing an opportunity to 110,000+ idea to ideate, collaborate and create everyday innovative ideas to solve customer’s business problems.

It is based on the fundamental belief of inverting the organizational pyramid and engaging, enabling & empowering the front–line employees who are best placed to appreciate & understand the customers’ business and shape the roadmap to enhance the ‘value zone’ created in every interaction they have.