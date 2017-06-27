Honor 8 Pro set to launch in India, Know the date

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has finally cleared the air as to when it’ll be launching the Honor 8 flagship smartphone in India. The handset, which has been already launched in selected regions, will be launching in the country on July 6.

Although the company has not mentioned the smartphone’s price in India yet, it has confirmed that it will be exclusive to Amazon India.

Honor has also joined hands with action camera manufacturer GoPro for the Honor 8 Pro. As part of the association, GoPro’s Quik Mobile video-editing app will come preinstalled on the smartphone.

The photo gallery of the Honor 8 Pro will reportedly use a new feature called Highlights, which will automatically select the best photos and videos by the users. With a tap of the button, Quik will generate a video synchronized to the beat of selected music. From there, users will be able to share the video or further customize it with additional filters, transitions, effects and more.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 8 Pro features a 5.7-inch QHD display of 1440×2560 pixel resolution. The hybrid dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, topped with EMUI 5.1 OS layer. It is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. There’s 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB by installing a microSD card.

As for the camera, Honor 8 Pro flaunts a dual-rear camera setup with two 12MP modules. The rear camera has f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus, LED flash and is also capable of recording 4K video. On the front, the device houses an 8MP camera with f/2.0 for video calling and selfies.

Honor 8 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and USB Type C.