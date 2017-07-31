Honor Band 3 now available in 2 new vibrant colors

Recently launched Honor Band 3 is being touted as a bestseller amongst the other bands. Now you can buy Honor Band 3 in two new colors. These two new vibrant color variants are- Dynamic Orange and Classic Navy Blue, which are exclusively on Amazon.in starting July 27, 2017.

Honor Band 3 is equipped with intelligent tracking features like heart rate monitoring, walking/running tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking and notification alerts, the Honor Band 3 is also the first device of its kind to feature 50-metre water resistance and 30 days battery life on a single charge.

The minimalist design of Honor Band 3 curves to fit the wrist and follows a smooth pattern with sharp chamfered edges. The band just weigh 18 grams; for heart rate tracking, the band has five zones to help you precisely track and optimize your workouts – warm-up, fat burning, aerobic, anaerobic and extreme. The next generation heart rate algorithm coupled with M4 core technology is optimized for 10 different fitness scenarios and delivers a more accurate heart rate 3 data.

The Honor Band 3, an Amazon exclusive and went on sale from July 20th. Garnering praise not only from tech experts but consumers themselves, the Honor Band 3 is priced at INR 2,799 and comes with a 12-month service warranty, backed by Honor’s best-in-class after sale facilities.