HP Introduces Pavilion and Spectre convertibles

With an aim to inspire creativity among students, professionals and millennials, HP Inc. today introduced a new range of powerful notebooks that feature the Windows Ink capabilities. The portfolio comprises a range of two new convertible notebooks- HP Pavillion x360 andHP Spectre x360.

Targeted to meet creative needs of students and professionals, the new range comes packed with latest 7thgen processors, IPS FHD touchscreen Display*, upto 4GB Nvidia dedicated graphics card* and hybrid storage*, providing an unbeatable combination of power and functionality. In line with HP’s continued focus on amazing users, these notebooks come in sophisticated designs and features to inspire today’s students and tomorrow’s reinventors.

Making user experience truly revolutionary is the addition of the HP Active Pen to the portfolio, which aids users to intuitively turn thoughts into action, using the Windows Ink capabilities. Thisopens new dimensions of creativity by allowing users to draw, highlight and write directly on the screen. The HP Active Pen also allows users to personalize social sharing.The feature powerfully pairs Inking with Office and comes with a plethora of innovative inking apps as well.

“With the right kind of tools and technology, India’s abundant talent can further enhance its skills and unleash creativity,” said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India. “HP as the market leader has always equipped consumers with best-in-class devices, and we are pleased to introduce this new range of notebooks powered with the exciting Inking feature. The notebook line-up with its powerful computing, coupled with gorgeous displays and innovative capabilities, will transform the way people bring-to-life and showcase their ideas” he added.

Ketan Patel, Sr. Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. Indiaadded, “At HP, it is our continuous endeavor to create incredible customer experiences for both personal and professionalneeds of today’s millennials. The new range of Pavilion and Spectre devices are best fitted for Inking ecosystem. They will truly fulfill the functional and creative needs of students andyoung working professionals, by giving wings to their imagination and empowering their passion and skills.”

Specifications:

HP Pavilion x360

Processor & Storage: 7 th Gen Intel Core Processor with 1TB HDD+8GB SSD Hybrid storage* (*Avaialble in select models)

The notebooks feature Flush glass, Multi-touch Screen with Full size Textured Island-style Keyboard and HP ImagePad – Image sensors built-in for accurate Multi-Touch Gesture support with full Size Backlit Island-style Keyboard. The notebook comes with a HP Image Pad

Display: IPS FHD Display

Battery:Upto 10 hours of battery life and supports HP fast charge

Audio & Video: Bang and Olufsen (B&O Play) enables rich, authentic Audio Experience along with HP Audio Boost on dual speakers for Louder & more Dynamic Audio perfection; dedicated Nvidia graphic card

HP Spectre x360

Processor & Storage: 7th Gen processor and the device comes with 16GB RAM with storage upto 512 GB PCIe SSD

Design:Spectre portfolio being one of the thinnest and light built convertible PC made with dimension of 0.55 x 12.07 x 8.58 inches and display size of 33.8 cm (13.3″). The notebook comes with a HP Image Pad

Display: IPS FHD Display

Battery: The laptop’s big battery allows for up to 12 hours and 45 minutes and comes along with HP Fast Charge

Audio & Video: The notebook also has Bang and Olufsen Audio with HP Audio Boost and Smart Amp which allows for true Audio Perfection on a PC

14” Pavilion x360 &Spectrex360 are pre-bundled with HP Active Pen tolet customers get instant access to the world of creativity.

Pricing