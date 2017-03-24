HP Workstations Power PVR Cinemas’ Virtual Reality Lounge

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who seems to be aping Sanjay Dutt these days through his demeanour, cut the ribbon to launch the HP workstation powered Asia’s first virtual reality lounge at PVR Cinemas, Mall of India, Noida. Through this virtual reality lounge, PVR patrons get to experience virtual reality games, movies, animations, etc through specially setup lounges next to the main theatre hall. The virtual reality experience is being offered for free for 15-days and post this period cinema goers shall have to shell out Rs 100 inclusive of all taxes for a 15-minute session. PVR is now India’s first multiplex to bring in such an experience to its users.

The patrons who have purchased the movie tickets at PVR Cinemas can avail the facilities of VR lounge and PVR plans to roll out 10 VR lounges across cinemas in India. From crouching behind turrets to diving on the ground to avoid strafing bullets to seeing a grotesque image lurking nearby, the virtual reality games are immersive enough to keep movie lovers fastened to the HP VR Lounge before the movie begins. The sessions have deliberately been designed short as anything more than a 15-minute session is bound to spin your mind out of control. The HP VR Lounge, also provides other immersive and interactive content curated from various different genres like drama, fiction, sci-fi, horror, action etc.

Speaking at the launch, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am a very gadget-savvy person and am always into the latest in gadgets and technologies. My first tryst with virtual reality was at a friend’s place when I first played a football game in virtual reality.” While lauding such initiatives that provide a completely different experience to entertainment-seeking public, he added on a lighter note hoping such lounges do not deviate people away from movies. When asked whether Bollywood has plans to launch movies that are based on virtual reality, Kapoor said the movie industry always welcomes initiatives that add more flavour to the movie watching experience and through PVR Cinemas people can experience some of the parts in movies that have been augmented using virtual reality.

Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd said, “At PVR, we remain committed to providing an exceptional customer experience to our patrons. Virtual reality is the dawn of the new era that opens up limitless possibilities of pure entertainment. It transcends all boundaries of what is real and what is not and the high end technology by HP provides a complete immersion into the digital world. Being the innovators in the realm of cinema, it is our continuous endeavor to be in sync with world’s latest technologies and VR is the next big thing that we have brought for the Indian audience. We are delighted to partner with HP given their unmatched expertise in the technology domain. We believe that the VR readiness of all their upcoming products is exceptional. VR is the reigning trend in the entertainment industry and we are sure our patrons will have a great time exploring it.”

Ketan Patel, Sr. Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said, “HP’s innovation in the area of VR is yet another first from us where we continuously strive to provide the latest technology and world class experience to our customers. Our partnership with PVR will bring the best of technology for PVR patrons to touch and feel virtual reality. Our OMEN range is truly VR ready and it will allow customers at the HP VR Lounge to experience new content through this new medium. Our technology and devices are sure to transport them into a different world. There was no better partner than PVR to explore this one-of-its-kind offering”