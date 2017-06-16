HTC launches flagship smartphone HTC U11 priced at INR 51,990

HTC has recently unveiled its flagship smartphone, the HTC U11 priced at INR 51,990 /- (MOP) in India. HTC U11 is the world’s first smartphone with a revolutionary new squeeze technology HTC Edge Sense which gives users the ability to activate advanced touch and use a “short squeeze” as well as a “squeeze and hold” for enhanced functionality. It also has the highest rated smartphone camera in the world with an incredible DxOMark 90 score1. The HTC U11 will be available on both online (Amazon.in) and offline channels in India from the last week of June ’17 in Amazing Silver and Brilliant Black colours.

Pre-orders on HTC e-store will start from 17th June and customers availing the pre-order will receive a free HTC flip-cover worth INR 1,999 /-. Customers also have an option to avail 10% cash back on the MOP value of the phone using Standard Chartered Debit or Credit card. This offer is valid for a limited time-period beginning 26th June‘17. HTC U11 comes with the latest version of HTC USonic that combines Active Noise Cancellation with the ability to tune audio to your unique hearing. It also has an IP67 rating and is dust, splash and is also water-resistant2, so no need to worry about splashes, spills or dunks. It is the first smartphone to be commercially released worldwide exclusively powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform. Its stunning liquid glass surface is crafted using Optical Spectrum Hybrid Deposition.

Speaking during the launch Faisal Siddiqui, President South Asia, HTC said, “We are proud to present our flagship smartphone – HTC U11 which showcases HTC’s power of innovation by bringing to discerning customers pioneering technologies that are game-changers in the industry and reflect our strong focus on R&D and Design. HTC U11 comes equipped with unique features like Edge Sense that opens the doors to a whole new world of phone interactions. We are particularly proud of the fact that the U11 camera has achieved an incredible DxOMark 90 score, making it the highest rated smartphone ever in DxOMark history also making it the #1 smartphone camera on the market today. We are confident that the HTC U11 will set new industry standards.”

Larry Paulson, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India, said: “The HTC U11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform. The Snapdragon 835 is small in size (10nm), but big on performance. Users can expect outstanding battery life, jaw dropping graphics, and cutting-edge camera capabilities. And with the X16 LTE modem, you also get breakthrough speeds. Power users have a lot to look forward with HTC U11,” said Larry Paulson, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India.”

U touch –

With a simple squeeze, HTC Edge Sense lets you easily engage with your phone in an unprecedented yet intuitive way, helping you more naturally enjoy the things you love like taking photos, opening Facebook, or launching any of your favourite apps. Want even more touch control? HTC Edge Sense gives you the ability to activate advanced touch and use a “short squeeze” as well as a “squeeze and hold” for even more functionality at your fingertips. And because Edge Sense is based on pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

HTC Edge Sense lets you easily engage with your phone in an unprecedented & intuitive way

Taking photos – Just lift, squeeze, smile, and snap

Voice to Text – Lightly squeeze, speak your message and send your texts on the go

Customize the squeeze gesture: open email with just a squeeze

Reflects U – HTC U11’s liquid glass surface is crafted using Optical Spectrum Hybrid Deposition. By layering highly-refractive precious minerals across the phone’s back cover along-with the new seamless, curved look with 5.5” Quad HD 3D lass on both front and back for vivid, crisp images and text in any light. Plus, HTC U11 is water-resistant2 so no need to worry about splashes, spills, or dunks.

Tuned to U – HTC U11 comes with the latest version of HTC USonic that combines Active Noise Cancellation with the ability to tune audio to your unique hearing. HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi Edition speakers, Dynamic Range Audio and Upgraded microphones, with new Acoustic Focus technology enables the best 3D audio recording quality yet to record audio from all directions. Out of the box, we will also ship an HTC USB-C to 3.5mm adapter with a built-in DAC that offers great audio performance and wide compatibility with all other devices and earphones.

Pictures that move U – HTC U11 has achieved the highest ever rating for a smartphone camera for both photo and video by independent metric DxOMark1 with an incredible score of 90. The multi-axis optical stabilization system and super-fast autofocus in all lighting conditions makes the camera quick, pictures sharp, and videos smooth. Other innovative features include Auto HDR for HDR without lag, HDR Boost for clearer, balanced pictures, Temporal Noise Reduction to remove unwanted noise and deliver the clearest video, UltraSpeed AutoFocus for faster focus speeds and optical and electronic stabilization system for steady photos and videos.

The smarter digital companion for U – Three brains are better than one, so inside HTC U11 you can find three intelligent companions devoted to you: HTC Sense Companion, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa3.

Powerful U – HTC U11 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform. You get 25% faster graphics than the HTC 10, with 35% or 3 hours more video playback, 30% or 8 hours more music playback and 43% or 3.5 hours longer web browsing time via a LTE network4. HTC U11 is available in India with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.