HyperX Launches Alloy Elite and Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboards in India

HyperX launched two new additions to its award winning lineup of gaming keyboards used by eSports athletes worldwide – the Alloy Elite and Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboards. HyperX delivers enhanced performance gamers expect with all the components needed for the competitive gaming setup, including Cherry MX Mechanical switches, lighting effects, 100 percent anti-ghosting, and solid-steel frames.

The MRPs of Alloy Elite and Alloy Pro are set at INR 11,000 and INR 7,499 respectively. Both these new gaming keyboards are now exclusively available on Amazon.in for a month and thereafter will be available on major Indian online and retails stores.

Featuring an all-new design, the Alloy Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard includes HyperX red LED back lighting, an 18 LED light bar with luminous lighting along with custom modes, and 6 preset LED effects.

Alloy Elite is built with a solid steel frame for durability, offering dedicated media buttons, and a large volume wheel along with quick access buttons for brightness, lighting effects, and game mode. Alloy Elite also includes a USB 2.0 pass through, titanium colored and textured WASD keys, and full N-Key rollover functionalities.

The new HyperX Alloy FPS Mechanical Pro Gaming Keyboard is geared toward users seeking a ten keyless gaming keyboard option and enables dedicated FPS players to take their gaming to a professional level with its space-saving layout that maximizes desktop space for mouse movement.

Designed for professional eSports teams and avid followers that prefer compact size, Alloy FPS Pro is the ideal keyboard for gaming on the go.

HyperX Alloy Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Features and Specifications:

Switch: CHERRY MX

Type: Mechanical

Backlight: Single color, Red

Light Effects: 6 LED modes and 4 brightness levels

Connection Type: USB 2.0 (2 USB connectors)

USB 2.0 Pass-Through: Yes

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting

Key Rollover: N-key mode

Media Control: Yes

Game Mode: Yes

OS Compatibility: Windows® 10, 8.1, 8.7

Cable Type: Attahttp://www.hyperxgaming.comched, braided

Cable Length: 1.8m

Dimensions: 444.00mm x 226.8mm x 36.30mm

Weight (keyboard and cable): 1467g

HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Features and Specifications:

Switch: CHERRY MX

Type: Mechanical

Backlight: Single color, Red

Light effects: 6 LED modes and 5 brightness levels

Connection type: USB 2.0 (1 USB connector)

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting

Key Rollover: N-key mode

Media control: Yes

Game Mode: Yes

OS compatibility: Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Cable: Detachable, braided

Length: 1.8m

Dimensions: Width: 359.00mm x Depth: 130.00mm x Height: 34.50mm

Weight (Keyboard and cable): 900g

Warranty: 2 years Limited Warranty

Cherry MX Switch Specifications: