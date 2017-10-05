HyperX Launches Alloy Elite and Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboards in India

HyperX Launches Alloy Elite and Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboards in Indiaby PCQ Bureau October 5, 2017 0 comments
HyperX launched two new additions to its award winning lineup of gaming keyboards used by eSports athletes worldwide – the Alloy Elite and Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboards. HyperX delivers enhanced performance gamers expect with all the components needed for the competitive gaming setup, including Cherry MX Mechanical switches, lighting effects, 100 percent anti-ghosting, and solid-steel frames.
The MRPs of Alloy Elite and Alloy Pro are set at INR 11,000 and INR 7,499 respectively. Both these new gaming keyboards are now exclusively available on Amazon.in for a month and thereafter will be available on major Indian online and retails stores.
Featuring an all-new design, the Alloy Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard includes HyperX red LED back lighting, an 18 LED light bar with luminous lighting along with custom modes, and 6 preset LED effects.
Alloy Elite is built with a solid steel frame for durability, offering dedicated media buttons, and a large volume wheel along with quick access buttons for brightness, lighting effects, and game mode. Alloy Elite also includes a USB 2.0 pass through, titanium colored and textured WASD keys, and full N-Key rollover functionalities.
The new HyperX Alloy FPS Mechanical Pro Gaming Keyboard is geared toward users seeking a ten keyless gaming keyboard option and enables dedicated FPS players to take their gaming to a professional level with its space-saving layout that maximizes desktop space for mouse movement.
Designed for professional eSports teams and avid followers that prefer compact size, Alloy FPS Pro is the ideal keyboard for gaming on the go.
HyperX Alloy Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Features and Specifications:
Switch: CHERRY MX
Type: Mechanical
Backlight: Single color, Red
Light Effects: 6 LED modes and 4 brightness levels
Connection Type: USB 2.0 (2 USB connectors)
USB 2.0 Pass-Through: Yes
Polling rate: 1000Hz
Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting
Key Rollover: N-key mode
Media Control: Yes
Game Mode: Yes
OS Compatibility: Windows® 10, 8.1, 8.7
Cable Type: Attached, braided
Cable Length: 1.8m
Dimensions: 444.00mm x 226.8mm x 36.30mm
Weight (keyboard and cable): 1467g
HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Features and Specifications:
Switch: CHERRY MX
Type: Mechanical
Backlight: Single color, Red
Light effects: 6 LED modes and 5 brightness levels
Connection type: USB 2.0 (1 USB connector)
Polling rate: 1000Hz
Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting
Key Rollover: N-key mode
Media control: Yes
Game Mode: Yes
OS compatibility: Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7
Cable: Detachable, braided
Length: 1.8m
Dimensions: Width: 359.00mm x Depth: 130.00mm x Height: 34.50mm
Weight (Keyboard and cable): 900g
Warranty: 2 years Limited Warranty
Cherry MX Switch Specifications:
|Typical Values
|Brown
|Blue
|Red
|Operating Force
|45 cN
|50cN
|45 cN
|Travel
|4.0mm
|4.0mm
|4.0mm
|Tactile Force
|55 cN
|60 cN
|N/A
|Life Cycle
|50M
|50M
|50M
