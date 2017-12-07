HyperX Now the Official Gaming Headset Partner of the Dallas Mavericks

HyperX announced the official gaming headset sponsorship of the Dallas Mavericks and the future Dallas NBA 2K League team.With the inaugural NBA 2K draft and season to begin in spring of 2018, HyperXwill co-develop a series of interactive activities with the Mavericks, spreading the fun-loving HyperX spirit from American Airlines Center to basketball fans around the world.

The Dallas 2K League team will announce the team’s identity with other NBA 2K teams later this winter. To compete with the elites in the upcoming season, the team will be using the gaming headsets, including the new Cloud Alpha gaming headset, to practice and play.

The signature comfort and incredible sound quality of the headsets will also assure the team enjoying their favourite music and movies at leisure.

“We see the NBA2K league as a great way to provide entertainment value and partnering with HyperX is a valuable part of our plan to build a competitive NBA2KLeague team,” said Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas NBA 2K league team. “HyperX brings an abundance of experience in the gaming community and will be a valuable partner both on and off the court during esports tournaments and events.”

“We are pleased and excited to partner with the Dallas Mavericks and their esports team,” said HyperX.“The HyperX tagline is we’re All Gamers, and by adding the Mavs into our family of NBA influencers we are growing our support of the gaming community. Whether you are a gamer or a professional athlete, you are part of the HyperX family.”