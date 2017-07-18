iBall launches 10 LED Power Bank

iBall announces its newest iBall PB-10026 Li-ion Power Bank. With the 10,000mAh heavy duty power in your hand, carry extra juice in your pocket all the time.

With multiple compatibility, the Power Bank is a charging solution for multiple devices. It has ‘dual USB output ports’, i.e., you can charge two devices at a time even while you are on-the-go.

The iBall Power Bank PB-10026 has a powerful 10 LED Lamp that lets you enjoy your fun outings and trips, even when you’re camping under the starry sky. It works up to 50 hours under full charge. Engineered with practicality and convenience in mind, it also includes a smart LED power indicator which displays the battery status.

The iBall PB-10026 portable charger comes in a stylish and compact build encased in classic white, ergonomically designed for easy grip and usage. Due to its slender design, this Power Bank can easily slip into your pocket and bag-pack.

Fabricated with Li-ion batteries, the iBall Power Bank PB-10026 equips a multitude of top-notch safety features – Short circuit protections, over charging, over discharge and over voltage protection that assures maximum user and device safety.

The iBall Power Bank PB-10026 is compatible with various devices and is available at all leading retail stores across India at an MRP of INR 2,099/-