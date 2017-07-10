iBall unveils new ‘Presento’ Wireless Presenter

iBall launches newest Wireless Presenter ‘iBall Presento 60’ that enables you to have productive presentations. Just point, press and prepare to impress. The device is specially designed to optimize your presentation and make it more effective and easy to adapt for the viewers.

iBall Presento 60, a multi-functional presenter device, is encased in slim design and comes with 6 buttons having an in-built laser pointer. The design is extremely comfortable to hold and has a clip for your comfort to carry along.

Be in control from the first slide to last with Intuitive slideshow controls, as the buttons assist the user by taking their presentations forward and backward. iBall Presento 60 comes with volume buttons on its side that acts as a volume controller. One could also blank the screen to focus your full attention from your audience on your most important points during the presentation. The remote allows access to Hyperlinks on a single point. Intuitive Controls and red laser point, make presentations a snap, even in the darkest auditorium.

Like your dynamic lifestyle, iBall Presento 60 too is ready to go – simply Plug and Play USB interface, not less than a remote control for the users. It also houses a cordless receiver inside the presenter for easy portability.

Commenting on the launch Sandeep Parasrampuria (CEO and Director, iBall) said, “Presentations have become key for any executive at each level. We are confident iBall Presento 60 will meet the demands for easy to carry and very handy gadget with all functions needed.”

To make it more efficient, move around the room freely and engage your audience with reliable wireless range of up to 30 meters. It is lightweight and ergonomically designed that easily fits in the palm of your hand to make your point!

The device supports all kinds of operating systems which include Windows, Android, Mac and Linux. It comes with 1 year warranty and is available with leading retail stores across India at an MRP of INR 2,799 only.