Info on M820, new affordable smartphone introduced by Mafe Mobile

With 4G VoLTE being one of the top demands of smartphone users these days, Mafe Mobile, the home grown mobile manufacturer, has launched its latest affordable 4G smartphone the M820 under its ‘Shine series’. The device is priced in a budget friendly bracket of INR 6,499/-. The device uses the latest Android 7.0 Nougatas OS and is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Mediatek processor along with 2GB of RAM.

The phone is available in Black & Golden colour schemes. With dimensions of 146.3X73.2X8.5mm and weighing just 300gms, the device fits comfortably in the hands of the user. A screen size of 12.7cm (5) enhances the experience, by keeping the details in check with its HD IPS display. The Power and Volume buttons are cleverly placed on the right hand side of the body, making them easy to access and operate.

Mafe M820 uses the latest Android 7.0 Nougatas OS. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Mediatek processor along with 2GB of RAM. This allows the user to switch seamlessly between apps and multi task effortlessly even with heavy apps. The powerhouse of the phone is a 2500 mAh LI-PO battery.

It is 4G VoLTE enabled, which means that one can enjoy fast internet browsing and downloading. It is equipped with connectivity features like Bluetooth, Wifi, Tethering Hotspot, GPS, GPRS, etc. to make sure you stay connected to your loved ones, always. The phone also supports over 21 regional languages, so that you can stay close to your roots.

We understand the Fear Of Missing Out and thus, the inbuilt social media apps, makes sure that you don’t miss out on the latest happenings around you. It’s dedicated 5MP selfie camera with selfie flash allows you to capture the moments like a pro. Also, its 8MP rear camera revives the photographer in you, as you can record videos at 720p at 30fps; because happiness is in HD.

The smartphone acts smartly secures itself with is unique Anti-theft and Mobile tracker features. It also makes on-the-go tasks easy with features like Email, Conference Call, Currency/Unit Converter, To-do list, etc.