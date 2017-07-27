Infogain Announces Test Automation Support for Guidewire

Infogain, a leading provider of technology solutions and services announced the development of pre-build test scripts and tools for the Guidewire Insurance Suite. The test scripts are built on Infogain’s Unified Automation Platform (UAP) and provide comprehensive testing of Guidewire’s insurance suite of products including, ClaimCenter, PolicyCenter and BillingCenter. Infogain’sUAP is an automated cloud based test platform that helps clients tailor automation services with minimal risks and maximum return.

Infogain’s United Automation Platform (UAP) framework enables Guidewire users to address multiple challenges of implementation, thus streamlining the process for rapid integration, reduced time to market, richer features and greater capabilities. The solution has helped clients across industries toautomate testing and reduce the effort spent across the test lifecycle. Enterprises have experienced reduced Automation Script Development efforts by 40% and Maintenance efforts by 60%.

Infogain has more than 12 years of experience in the P&C Insurance industry and provides services across all components of the Guidewire product suite – Guidewire Policy Center, Billing Center and Claim Center. Infogain’s pre-built testing suite for Guidewire products can ensure seamless integration and provide a better return on investment from Guidewire products.