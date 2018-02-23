Innovative Technologies To Look For In The Future

Steve Jobs once said, ‘Innovation is the only way to win’. Thus, the quote stands as the ultimate reality of the present times. The technology sector is always driving swiftly and upwards. It always has exciting, creative and innovative technologies to explore and offer to the users; be it enterprise users or consumers.

Technology has a big role to play in our daily lives. As our surroundings are moving towards a digital framework. We can expect numerous innovations to take place in technology.

To get more clarity, we interacted with Makarand Joshi, Area Vice President and Country Head, India Subcontinent, Citrix. He stated the following lines when asked about innovative technologies to look for in the coming future.

“The last few years have been crucial for technology adoption and evaluation in India. On one hand, we saw the emergence of the digital native, cloud startups eager to disrupt established business process; On the other hand, we saw traditional businesses embrace transformational technologies at an astounding pace to help maintain their competitive edge.

“Cloud and cloud-enabled SaaS apps are here to stay. Applied cloud strategy, evolving workload, need for business agility, freedom of usage and usage-based costs, will help businesses better understand the relevance of a multi-cloud approach, further accelerating the pace of technology transformation we are experiencing today.

“Multiple analysts state that in the coming years around 75 percent of the applications used by the enterprises will have some form of embedded AI. There is the consensus amongst technologists that analytical tools will become obligatory as companies try to improve customer interactions and increase value delivery.

“In conclusion, we believe that 2018 will be the year where enterprises will work towards harnessing opportunities created by the integration of new technologies. We see a huge surge in the adoption and usage of digital workspace technologies, which will create ripples in the earlier established organisational structures. Digital workspaces will help organizations across various facets of the operation, ranging from talent retention in HR, productivity in operations, data-driven decisions in finance, improved customer engagement in sales and so on.”

Await the time when these technologies come to reality and give people and industry, some thrilling or disruptive experiences.