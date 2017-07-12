Intel India unveils Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Intel India recently launched its new Intel Xeon Scalable processors, providing businesses with unparalleled performance to handle compute-hungry tasks including real-time analytics, virtualized infrastructure and high performance computing. This marks the greatest set of data center and network processor advancements in a decade.

Today’s general availability announcement follows Intel’s largest data center early ship program with more than 500,000 Intel Xeon Scalable Processors already sold to leading enterprise, high performance computing, cloud and communication services provider customers. In India, leading stock exchange – National Stock Exchange, and cloud service provider NxtGen have been a part of this initiative, and are expected to benefit from a dramatic performance increase of 1.65X on average over previous generation technology.

Intel’s new portfolio of data centre processors will provide businesses with the richest suite of platform feature innovations that deliver significant performance increases across key workloads. These include:

Artificial Intelligence: Delivers 2.2x higher deep learning training and inference compared to the previous generation, and 113x deep learning performance gains compared to a 3-year-old non-optimized server system when combined with software optimizations speeding delivery of AI-fueled services.

Networking: Delivers up to 2.5x increased IPSec forwarding rate for key networking applications compared to previous generation when using Intel QuickAssist and DPDK increasing the value derived from network transformation.

Virtualization: Operates up to an estimated 4.2x more virtual machines (VMs) versus a 4-year-old system for rapid service deployment, server utilization, lower energy costs and space efficiency spurring enterprise data center modernization.

High Performance Computing: Provides up to a 2x FLOPs/clock improvement with Intel AVX-512 as well as integrated Intel Omni-Path Architecture ports, delivering improved compute capability, I/O flexibility and memory bandwidth to accelerate discovery and innovation.

Storage: Processes up to 5x more IOPS while reducing latency by up to 70 percent versus out-of-the-box NVMe SSDs when combined with Intel Optane SSDs and Storage Performance Development Kit (SPDK), making data more accessible for advanced analytics.

Intel also introduced Intel Select Solutions, a solutions brand aimed at simplifying and speeding the deployment of data center and network infrastructure. This is an expansion of the company’s deep investment in Intel Builders ecosystem collaborations and will deliver a choice of Intel verified configurations to the market enabling customers to speed return on investment in Intel Xeon Scalable processor based infrastructure for user prioritized workloads.