Interent Connected Smart Mirror from Nuovo

In the current times, everything doubles up to perform more roles than just one. The humble mirror is no different as Nuovo introduces a smarter version of it all. Once connected to the internet and synced with the ‘Nuovo Smart Mirror’ mobile app, this ‘Smart Mirror’ developed by Nuovo can connect you to the world of web and convenience in an innovative manner.

It can keep you updated with notifications from social sites like Facebook and Twitter. You can get the latest news from the leading publications, can also access YouTube videos, and even book cab through Uber. In addition to this, this smart mirror will always keep you on top of your daily schedule with the help of Google Calendar, can keep you updated with the latest decor trends and lets you access the emails. A user can control which app to be displayed on the mirror for easy access by controlling them through the mirror as well as mobile application.

This ‘Smart mirror’ can be used by users through account creation, logins etc. It needs to get installed in the place of choice with a dedicated UPS connected, a wifi connection and (one-time creation) in a ‘Smart Mirror App’. Once the app is downloaded, register yourself by signing up and syncing all the apps by allowing them to access the information.

Applications integrated are:

Facebook: To see what your friends are up to

Twitter: To check what the world is tweeting about

Gmail: To never miss an important mail

Clock, Stopwatch, Alarm: To know time or set alarm

News: To keep a track of what’s happening in the world

YouTube: To watch your favorite videos

Maps: To Navigate through the bustling city life

Uber: To book your cab on the go

To stay updated with the latest decor trends through HelpMeBuild

Calendar updates: To sojourn on schedule

The prices for ‘Smart Mirrors’ now start at INR 39,999 for a 24” mirror size and go up to INR 89,999 for a 55” mirror size.