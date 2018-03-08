This International Women’s Day, These Tech Companies are Ensuring Women Travel Safer on Roads

While Government bodies and law agencies aim to improve vigilance, there are technology players alongside who are also coming up with tech-based solutions and wearable devices that can ensure women safety.

While women safety should not be highlighted only on The International Women’s Day, this International Women’s Day corporates and start-ups are taking a pledge to create an environment where women in our country feel a lot more safe and confident while travelling on roads.

SHARED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS

Shuttl

Shuttl, a smart bus-based mobility solution is built to take the pain away from your daily commute and reduce congestion on roads. Shuttl’s SAFE solution includes several features, like face recognition software, GPS tracked and geo-fenced routes, the Shuttl buses are equipped with a physical and app-based SOS and panic button and unlike other shared mobility platforms, Shuttl’s Home Check feature initiates a confirmation call that ensures that the passengers have safely reached their destination.

Shuttl stands to be one of the best solutions for women travelling to work as this feature is not only a comfortable, safe and reliable option but also an affordable way to commute in the Delhi-NCR region. What would be a better way of commuting for working women than this!

Uber

Uber, the world’s largest on-demand ride-sharing company, has always leveraged technology to improve the safety of women riders and women driver-partners—before, during and after every ride. Integration with Delhi Police’s HIMMAT app and Kolkata Police’s BONDHU app, the riders can now connect with the Police directly in case of an emergency.

New technology has enabled Uber to build safety into its service from beginning to end: before a rider even gets into the car, throughout the journey and after they have reached their destination. Moreover, the in-app emergency button is another effective measure towards ensuring rider safety, by providing rapid response to Uber riders.

Uber’s specially-trained incident response teams are available around the clock to handle any urgent concerns that arise during a trip. This feature has been appreciated by riders across India and now been adopted by other markets as well.

SMART NAVIGATION SOLUTIONS

Google Maps

Google Maps is largely known as one of the best navigation apps present, also, it has been the sole leader for a long time. This application provides various information like ETA, real-time traffic, nearest hotels, police stations, petrol pumps etc. It also provides the best way to reach your destination. With Google map, women can now keep track of their own location and know exactly where they are heading.

Safetipin

Safetipin, a crowdsource app which enables the user to check the safety of a particular place. There are various parameters on which the safety of a place is calculated like lighting, whether the location is deserted, are many women seen on the road, how is the walking path, how close can public transport be found. The app has other notable features which allow a friend or family member to track your location.

This is beneficial for women who are going to a place for the first time or women travelling alone at odd hours during work. The user can also upload pictures and share their experience while visiting a particular part of the city which can be beneficial for other future visitors. With this application, women can record instances of harassment and security hazards, including broken street lights, open sewers etc.