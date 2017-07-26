Intex Aqua Power IV 4G-Volte Budget Smartphone Comes to Market

Intex Technologies unveiled its latest 4G-Volte budget smartphone – Aqua Power IV. Having the sleek profile, the smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh Li-Poly battery and runs on latest Android 7 OS available at a pocket-friendly price of Rs 5499/-

Aqua Power 4 comes with a 5-inch FWVGA display that offers razor sharp display and striking images. Powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1 GB RAM, the device ensures users never run out of space or compromise on the speed of the processor. Moreover, the device boasts of the latest Android Nougat 7.0 OS and is packed with the powerful 4000 mAh Li-Poly battery to ensure long lasting run.

The phone comes pre-loaded with splendid VAS services for the users. One major feature is the QR Code scanner that decodes the QR code automatically and shows the relevant information with buttons for the next steps to be taken. Xender is another noteworthy feature for sharing files with friends at any place or anytime without using mobile data at 200 times faster speed than Bluetooth. Gaana is a one-stop solution for all music lovers’ needs. Aqua Power IV also comes with the features called Prime Video, Tap & Buy and Vistoso.

Aqua Power IV offers a powerful 5MP (AF) rear camera with flash to capture memorable moments and a 5MP (FF) selfie camera with flash. It is loaded with features such as face-detection, HDR, and Panorama that helps click sharp and radiant pictures. The smartphone has an inbuilt 16GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 128GB, that convinces users to be relieved of storage problems.

The elegant Aqua Power 4 is available in two premium colors – Gold and Black.