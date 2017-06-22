Intex Launches IT- 12006 FMUB & IT- 12005 SUFB Tower Speakers

Intex Technologies, strengthened its high-end Tower Speakers range with the launch of its two new 2.0 Tower Speakers – IT- 12006 FMUB & IT- 12005 SUFB models today. With this launch, Intex now has 8 models of Tower Speakers, 5 models in 2.0 series, 8 models in 2.1 series, 06 models in 5.1 series and 10 models in 4.1 series, taking the present speaker portfolio to 40+ models.

 

The spectacular range of speakers sport a USB port, Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in FM tuner, Remote controls. The speakers come with AUX Audio input compatible with DVD/PC/LCD TV. IT- 12005 SUFB supports a SD card slot too.

Intex speakers tower

IT- 12006 FMUB

Intex speakers

IT- 12005 SUFB

IT- 12006 FMUB speakers boasts a macho looks, while the  IT- 12005 SUFB comes with the elegant look. The designing is done keeping in mind acoustics and the look & feel. They are operated via floor dancing display lights giving consumers theDigital FM playability experience. Easy to use, these speakers have superior quality of loudness, crystal clarity and powerful sound effect, being accessible from anywhere in the range of up to 7 to 8 meter.

Speakers are powered with 50W + 50W output power giving a high performance. Operated by full function remote, making speakers ideal for home or office use. Cordless MIC function encompasses all modes with digital MIC volume & ECHO control.

Latest 2.0 Tower Speakers from Intex, IT- 12006 FMUB & IT- 12005 SUFB are available at an affordable price tag of Rs 11,400/- and 11,600/-. These speakers will be available through company’s vast distribution network across India.

SPECIFICATIONS IT- 12005 SUFB IT- 12006 SUFB
Power Output 50W + 50W 50W + 50W
Speaker Size 13.32cm (5.25”)x4 + 5.08cm (2”)x4 20.32cm (8”)x2 + 12.7cm (5”)x2 + 5.08cm(2”)x2
Impedance
Frequency Response 20Hz – 20KHz 20Hz – 20KHz
BE/Range V3.0/7 to 10mtrs V3.0/7 to 10mtrs
Cordless MIC Range 7 to 10mtrs 7 to 10mtrs
S/N Ratio ≥ 60db ≥ 60db
Separation ≥ 40db ≥ 40db
Sensitivity ≤500mVrms @ 1KHz ≤500mV @ 1KHz
FM Frequency 88MHz to 108MHz 87.5MHz to 108MHz
Power Supply AC 110V-265V/50-60Hz AC 110V-265V/50-60Hz

 

 

Intex Speakers

