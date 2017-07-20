Intex launches Aqua Lions 3 at INR 6499

Intex Technologies recently launched 4G-Volte smartphone – Aqua Lions 3. Intex Technologies partners with SwiftKey by Microsoft and Android 7OS powered device come with a smart keyboard that will make typing 22 Indian languages easy and cool. The big battery Aqua Lions 3 with DragonTrail glass cover is available at an attractive price of Rs.6499/-

The 4G-Volte smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD IPS OnCell display supported with a 2.5D curved glass giving a smoother touch & swipe experience along with a premium and elegant look. The display is well protected with the super tough DragonTrail glass, one of the best for protection and sturdy usage. The device is powered with a 1.25GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM, ensuring smooth performance while playing high-end games, watching videos and multitasking. The device is powered with a big 4000mAh Li-Ion battery.

SwiftKey is the best keyboard for easy typing in your mix of languages, with its support for 22 major Indian languages, Hinglish and over 180 international languages. SwiftKey also provides emoji prediction in 13 Indian languages, which makes it easy for users to express. It also lets you customize with 100 free themes and layout that also includes India content. In all these languages SwiftKey uses Artificial Intelligence to automatically learn your writing style and suggest auto-corrections and word predictions that make sense.

SwiftKey has pioneered three adaptive ways to type Indian languages:

– Best for multilingual: Type different languages at the same time (Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, -lish equivalents, and international languages)

– Best for script plus English: Type Indian script languages and English at the same time (Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu)

– Best for script: Type Indian scripts with keyboard layouts that adapt as you type (22 languages)

Commenting on the launch of Aqua Lions 3, Ms Ishita Bansal, Product Head – Mobiles, Intex Technologies said, “With Aqua Lions 3 smartphone, we are not only providing the best specs, but also with SwiftKey keyboard integration enabling Intex’s diverse consumers from different parts of the country the freedom and joy to express themselves in their mother tongue. Intex has always designed products keeping in mind consumers’ needs & demands and Aqua Lions 3 model will surely be a delight.”

Apart from the powerful specifications, Lions 3 comes pre-loaded with impressive services for the users. One such service is the QR Code scanner that decodes the QR code automatically and shows the relevant information with buttons for the next steps to be taken and another one is Xender app that helps the subscribers transfer contacts, photos, SMS, files etc from their old phone to Lions 3. Lions 3 also comes with popular music streaming feature and Video streaming feature Gaana along with Prime Video which allows the users to enjoy unlimited access to all their favorite songs and stream and download popular movies and TV Shows.

For photography enthusiasts and selfies lovers, Aqua Lions 3 comes with 8MP (AF) selfie and 8MP (FF) rear camera powered with Front LED & Rear LED flash to click bright pictures even in low light zones. The 4G-VoLTE smart phone has an in-built 16GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 128GB, that ensures no more space constraints. The device comes with OTG cable support as well.

The elegant Aqua Lions 3 is available in two premium colours – Champagne and Black