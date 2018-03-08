Invens Introduces Smartphones with Invincible Features

China-based, Invens Mobiles has recently launched its new Diamond 2, Fighter 1 and Fighter 2 budget-segment smartphones that come pre-installed with women safety applications to keep the users protected from the stalkers, cyberbullies, etc. at never imagined prices. Other than the stunning look, smart features, and superb performance, these smartphones come secured with 2 years warranty and instant repair or replacement for any damaged part policy.

Talking about the specifications, the Invens Diamond 2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and offers a screen size of 5.00 inches with a resolution of 720X1280 pixels. It is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz and coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Diamond 2 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and at the front, is a 5-megapixel camera. The Invens Diamond 2 is a VoLTE supported and smart security enabled smartphone that houses the battery capacity of 2800mAh.

Moving on to Invens Fighter 1 and Fighter 2, these two amazing smartphones also operate on Android 7.0 Nougat and are powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor.

While the former offers 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, the latter comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Similar to the Diamond 1, Fighter 1 and Fighter 2 too, offer a screen size of 5.00 inches with a resolution of 720X1280 pixels. Coming to the optics, these handsets offer a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. Talking about the front camera, while the Fighter 1 comes with 5-megapixel and LED Flash the Fighter 2 has 8-megapixel with LED Flash.

Both the Fighter 1 and Fighter 2 smartphones come supported with 3200mAh battery capacity, VoLTE connectivity, Fingerprint sensor ability and smart security. The budget price tag of these models are, Diamond 2 at INR 7490, while Fighter 1 and Fighter 2 are priced at INR 8990 and 11490, respectively.

While addressing the media, Pankaj Dani, Founder & Director of Invens said, “Invens is synonymous with invaluable inventions in communications. All the three new phones launched by us are unveiled after making rigorous research on the needs and wants of today’s consumers. These are smart, sturdy, and user-friendly smartphones with all the latest features and configurations. Despite having the features of hi-end smartphones, their prices are not just competitive but affordable too”.