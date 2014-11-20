HeadLines
IT Solutions
Oracle’s Security GambitFebruary 27, 2018
Oracle is offering a range of holistic security solutions based on cloud Oracle has seen a long journey for more than 4 decades. Over the years, the company has transformed ...
“The Integrati on with Blue Coat is now complete”February 27, 2018
In an interaction with PC Quest Gaurav Agarwal, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Symantec shares info about its portfolio and solutions. In terms of an update on what can you share about Symantec? From ...
Engineer.ai to announce new AI tool into the marketFebruary 12, 2018
If you have an idea, you wanted to build an app, marketplace or something, then Engineer.ai is the place you are seeking. Engineer.ai believes that everyone should be empowered to ...
Behavior Analytics is the Next Step to Secure OrganizationsFebruary 2, 2018
With workforce mobility, BYOD and users increasingly working from home the defined perimeter is disintegrated and what’s left are users and data. There is more to it. Maheswaran S, Director, Sales Engineering-APAC at Forcepoint ...
HAPPAY: The Financial GuruFebruary 1, 2018
With an estimate at around Rs. 2,400 crore annually, Happay announced its plans to acquire over 10,000 small, medium and large enterprises by 2019. Varun Rathi, COO and Co-Founder of Happay elaborates ...
OBOPAY process over 11% of global mobile money transactions every dayFebruary 1, 2018
Shailendra Naidu Somarouthu, CEO, OBOPAY discusses about his platform and how it is making difference in the Indian market Shailendra Naidu ...
“We aim at providing pedagogical innovation on a daily basis”- CourseraDecember 19, 2017
In a one on one with PC Quest, Richard Wong, VP of Engineering at Coursera Shares the tech platforms being used to deliver courseware. What are the tech platforms being used by ...
Engineer.ai introduces BuilderNovember 13, 2017
Engineer.ai launches its latest product, Builder, out of Beta. Builder combines AI with the best human teams of developers, designers and product managers globally, to offer software development at twice ...
Google introduces new features in Chrome to stop websites from injecting malwareNovember 13, 2017
Google announced three major changes to Chrome that will improve the browser’s malware detection and removal capabilities. These new changes will block websites that sneakily redirect users to unintended URLs ...
“We want to be India’s first home-based OEM”November 10, 2017
In a one-on-one with PC Quest Mahesh Lingareddy, founder and CEO, Smartron shares his experiences and talks about smart offerings for consumers.
Graebert ARES CAD Suite Extends Design Functionality to Mobile DevicesNovember 7, 2017
Graebert GmbH has been in the business of developing CAD software, solutions and services since the last 30 years. Its DWG format based CAD systems were among the first to ...
Salesforce Announces Financial Services Cloud for Retail BankingOctober 30, 2017
Salesforce announced Financial Services Cloud for Retail Banking, a new industry application that enables retail banks to deliver the highly personalized, intelligent and connected banking experiences that consumers expect. Now ...
SBI Intelligent Assistant Launched By PayjoSeptember 26, 2017
Payjo has launched SBI Intelligent Assistant or SIA, an AI-powered chat assistant that addresses customer enquiries instantly and helps them with everyday banking tasks just like a bank representative. With ...
Zyxel Introduces Whole-Home WiFi Mesh SolutionSeptember 18, 2017
Zyxel Communications announced the Multy Whole Home WiFi Mesh Solution. Zyxel’s Multy solutions are designed to deliver reliable, fast and pervasive WiFi connectivity that required to enable today’s connected homes. Multy ...
Shell Lubricants Launches LubechatSeptember 13, 2017
Shell Lubricants announced the launch of Shell LubeChat - an interactive, intuitive, and integrated digital platform designed to offer solutions to its valued customers - distribution sales representatives, maintenance heads, ...
The use of Gemalto’s IoT connectivity technology in OnKöl’s mHealth solutionSeptember 11, 2017
Gemalto announces the use of its IoT connectivity technology in OnKöl's mHealth solution. Enabled by Gemalto's wireless module, the smart hub connects the elderly and those with special needs to ...
CRM: Harbouring Growth for Your Teams and BusinessesSeptember 8, 2017
Contributed by: Mr. Ajay Chauhan, Co-Founder & CEO, SalezShark Ropes of businesses have evolved greatly- be in the way of understanding your customers or engaging the team to work for a ...
Huawei Cloud Releases Six Innovative Solutions at HUAWEI CONNECT 2017September 8, 2017
At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Joy Huang, Vice President of Huawei’s IT Product Line, in a keynote speech titled "All Connected, All Cloud, All Intelligent", announced six innovative solutions designed to ...
Huawei Launches “Connection+Cloud” Dual Drivers of Digitization StrategySeptember 6, 2017
At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Huawei launched “Connection+Cloud”, the dual drivers of digitization strategy and enterprise network solutionsforsmart connection of everything. The strategy and solutions help enterprises accelerate their transformation to ...
DHL and Huawei Accelerate Inbound-to-manufacturing Logistics with Internet of Things SolutionSeptember 6, 2017
DHL Supply Chain together with Huawei Technologies has launched a Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) application at an automotive site in Liuzhou, China. Leveraging existing infrastructure and limited investments, the ...