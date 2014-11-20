IT Solutions

Oracle’s Security Gambit

IT Solutions Security Tech & Trends
February 27, 2018

Oracle is offering a range of holistic security solutions based on cloud Oracle has seen a long journey for more than 4 decades. Over the years, the company has transformed ...

 “The Integrati on with Blue Coat is now complete”

IT Solutions
February 27, 2018

In an interaction with PC Quest Gaurav Agarwal, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Symantec shares info about its portfolio and solutions. In terms of an update on what can you share about Symantec? From ...

Engineer.ai to announce new AI tool into the market

Developer Tools IT Solutions News
February 12, 2018

If you have an idea, you wanted to build an app, marketplace or something, then Engineer.ai is the place you are seeking. Engineer.ai believes that everyone should be empowered to ...

Behavior Analytics is the Next Step to Secure Organizations

IT Solutions Security Tech & Trends
February 2, 2018

With workforce mobility, BYOD and users increasingly working from home the defined perimeter is disintegrated and what’s left are users and data. There is more to it. Maheswaran S, Director, Sales Engineering-APAC at Forcepoint ...

HAPPAY: The Financial Guru

IT Solutions SMEs Tech & Trends
February 1, 2018

With an estimate at around Rs. 2,400 crore annually, Happay announced its plans to acquire over 10,000 small, medium and large enterprises by 2019. Varun Rathi, COO and Co-Founder of Happay elaborates ...

OBOPAY process over 11% of global mobile money transactions every day

IT Solutions Tech & Trends
February 1, 2018

Shailendra Naidu Somarouthu, CEO, OBOPAY discusses about his platform and how it is making difference in the Indian market Shailendra Naidu ...

Coursera

“We aim at providing pedagogical innovation on a daily basis”- Coursera

IT Solutions
December 19, 2017

In a one on one with PC Quest, Richard Wong, VP of Engineering at Coursera Shares the tech platforms being used to deliver courseware. What are the tech platforms being used by ...

Engineer.ai

Engineer.ai introduces Builder

IT Solutions News Software
November 13, 2017

Engineer.ai  launches its latest product, Builder, out of Beta.  Builder combines AI with the best human teams of developers, designers and product managers globally, to offer software development at twice ...

Google-Chrome

Google introduces new features in Chrome to stop websites from injecting malware

IT Solutions News Software
November 13, 2017

Google announced three major changes to Chrome that will improve the browser’s malware detection and removal capabilities. These new changes will block websites that sneakily redirect users to unintended URLs ...

smartron

“We want to be India’s first home-based OEM”

IT Solutions
November 10, 2017

In a one-on-one with PC Quest Mahesh Lingareddy, founder and CEO, Smartron shares his experiences and talks about smart offerings for consumers.

Jyoti Bhagat | Pcquest

Graebert ARES CAD Suite Extends Design Functionality to Mobile Devices

Developers IT Solutions News News & Launches Software
November 7, 2017

Graebert GmbH has been in the business of developing CAD software, solutions and services since the last 30 years. Its DWG format based CAD systems were among the first to ...

Salesforce

Salesforce Announces Financial Services Cloud for Retail Banking

IT Solutions News
October 30, 2017

Salesforce announced Financial Services Cloud for Retail Banking, a new industry application that enables retail banks to deliver the highly personalized, intelligent and connected banking experiences that consumers expect. Now ...

Payjo

SBI Intelligent Assistant Launched By Payjo

IT Solutions News & Launches
September 26, 2017

Payjo has launched SBI Intelligent Assistant or SIA, an AI-powered chat assistant that addresses customer enquiries instantly and helps them with everyday banking tasks just like a bank representative. With ...

wholehome wifi

Zyxel Introduces Whole-Home WiFi Mesh Solution

IT Solutions News & Launches
September 18, 2017

Zyxel Communications announced the Multy Whole Home WiFi Mesh Solution. Zyxel’s Multy solutions are designed to deliver reliable, fast and pervasive WiFi connectivity that required to enable today’s connected homes. Multy ...

SHELL LUBRICANTS

Shell Lubricants Launches Lubechat

IT Solutions News & Launches
September 13, 2017

Shell Lubricants announced the launch of Shell LubeChat - an interactive, intuitive, and integrated digital platform designed to offer solutions to its valued customers - distribution sales representatives, maintenance heads, ...

Gemalto IoT connectivity to support ‘age in place’ individuals

The use of Gemalto’s IoT connectivity technology in OnKöl’s mHealth solution

IT Solutions News
September 11, 2017

Gemalto announces the use of its IoT connectivity technology in OnKöl's mHealth solution. Enabled by Gemalto's wireless module, the smart hub connects the elderly and those with special needs to ...

Ajay-Chauhan_SalezShark

CRM: Harbouring Growth for Your Teams and Businesses

IT Solutions
September 8, 2017

Contributed by: Mr. Ajay Chauhan, Co-Founder & CEO, SalezShark Ropes of businesses have evolved greatly- be in the way of understanding your customers or engaging the team to work for a ...

Huawei

Huawei Cloud Releases Six Innovative Solutions at HUAWEI CONNECT 2017

IT Solutions News
September 8, 2017

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Joy Huang, Vice President of Huawei’s IT Product Line, in a keynote speech titled "All Connected, All Cloud, All Intelligent", announced six innovative solutions designed to ...

Huawei

Huawei Launches “Connection+Cloud” Dual Drivers of Digitization Strategy

Cloud Computing IT Solutions
September 6, 2017

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Huawei launched “Connection+Cloud”, the dual drivers of digitization strategy and enterprise network solutionsforsmart connection of everything. The strategy and solutions help enterprises accelerate their transformation to ...

Internet of Things Solution

DHL and Huawei Accelerate Inbound-to-manufacturing Logistics with Internet of Things Solution

IT Solutions News
September 6, 2017

DHL Supply Chain together with Huawei Technologies has launched a Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) application at an automotive site in Liuzhou, China. Leveraging existing infrastructure and limited investments, the ...