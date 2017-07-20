iVOOMi announces Me 4 & Me 5 exclusively on Flipkart

iVOOMi launched two new models of smartphones Me 4 & Me 5 and adds onto to its successful “Me” series. The products are exclusively being sold at Flipkart.

With the objective of proving its customer with the utility of a loaded smartphone with beautiful form factor in an inexpensive price range, iVOOMi has launched Me 4 and Me 5 at the price range of Rs. 3499/-&Rs. 4499/- respectively.

iVOOMi Me 4 and Me 5 Dual Sim 4G VoLTE support Smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and bears 4.5 inch Display (Resolution: 854*480 pixels)&5 inch HD IPS (Resolution: 1280*720 pixels) with 2.5D curve glass respectively. The handsets are crafted in curvy and handy design, packed with amazing features in variant colours like Champagne Gold, Slate Grey, Midnight Black&Carbon Black colour

Commenting on the launch, Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India said “We are glad to launch the extension of our Me Series Smartphone Me 4 and Me 5. We have partnered with Flipkart as exclusive online retail partner for the products due to their strong penetration across Tier-2, 3 and 4 cities.” He further added, “The idea was to efficiently reach out the widest consumer base across the target geography. iVOOMi has been climbing up the ladder of success worldwide over the past 15 years with its strong proposition of innovation and value for money products.”

iVOOMi is working towards superior technology and with its association with Flipkart aims at attaining a share as big as 4% in the Indian smartphone market by 2018 end.

The brand holds extensive plans to target the Indian market with its strong R & D that propels strategic product development. Prior to the production, the brand undertakes an extensive 5 Step process to cultivate competitive product development strategy with the support of Flipkart. Flipkart provides iVOOMi with a series of data and insights on the basis of diversifies user preferences across length and breadth of the country. These insights include, presents evaluation of various aspects of users’ interest such as best price points, designs, specifications etc.

iVOOMi has proven its strengths in smartphones technology and made a strong foothold worldwide which also includes the success of its first two models of ‘Me’ series in India, that garnered immense traction to the brand in the Indian market.