iVOOMi Unveils Power Banks in India, Starting from Rs.899

iVOOMi announces the launch of a new category of smart accessories – Power Bank in the Indian market. The brand launched three variants of power banks under its two series – Juice and Pebble, which are priced at Rs. 1259/- Rs.1399/- & Rs. 1959/- and will be exclusively available on Flipkart prices at Rs. 899/- Rs 999/- Rs 1399/- respectively.

iVOOMi launched the first of its kind of Power banks into the Indian market, with the products truly #PoweredByValue. Pebble series will be available in 10,000mAh and a massive 20,000mAh capacity, having a smooth round finish allowing multiple charging devices with dual USB’s output. The iV-PBP20K1 model is high quality polymer battery with the massive capacity of 20,000mAh. A user friendly product with comfortable touch and feel is available in a classical black color.

Juice Power bank series plugs the energy straight back into your phone with a huge capacity of 13,000mAh, that keeps you connected to the passion of life. #PoweredByValue, Juice series holds high quality lithium battery with dual USB output for multiple charging devices. Pebble and Juice series are designed to be the perfect power support partner to your Smart phones is available in high quality aluminium with optional black and silver color.

Juice and Pebble Series Power Banks focus on the aspirational consumer needs that require a lifestyle to be connected 24 hours 7 days a week. These devices take the rigors of multitasking and let you sail through the day with ease. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ken Qin, Regional Business Development Director, iVOOMi Hong Kong said, “We want to provide value for money products, catering to the mass aspirational buyers who will qualify the product as affordable and functional. We want the majority of the demographics in India to access the main stream and high end products we have to offer. We are excited about the amazing products we have lined up for the Indian market! Our goal is to spread the message that iVOOMi is the power bank people love. #iVOOMi ”

Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India added, “2017 has been a year of success of iVOOMi in the Indian Market. After witnessing substantial growth contributed by Smartphone segment launched by us in the first quarter, we are glad to introduce a new product line to the portfolio of value for money products for our customers”

He further added “The next 12 months will be a time to watch out for iVOOMi as we launch an array of innovative and disruptive products through online channels.”

We are glad to partner with iVOOMi and exclusively launch their first series of power banks in India. With Flipkart’s wide market reach coupled with a great offering by iVOOMi in terms of both design and technology at competitive price points, is sure to appeal to our large and growing customer base.” quoted Flipkart.