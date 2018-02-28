JVC Introduces First Tower Speaker TH DKN80

JVC expands its portfolio and announces the roll out to its newest floor standing speaker for the Indian Market, ‘TH DKN80’,which offers a phenomenal value for money, a perfect example of design that also a packs a powerful punch and depth with good sound.

Not only do they look good, but sound good too. Designed for music and movie aficionados looking for that edge of innovation, the Tower Speaker is housed in wooden cabinet bringing rich immersive music experience all packed in high-end matte finish that supplements your décor and adds elegance to any room. With a display on the front Panel & control pad at the top, let the power of Music be in your hands.

Built to take the legacy sound and forward-thinking technology up into unproven heights, transform your living room to a concert hall, a trio of exceptionally calibrated audio drivers and a tweeter guarantee that the speakers’ audio quality matches their looks.

The speaker delivers premium audio, which includes Dual towers of 8-inch woofer, 4-inch audio driver that covers the midrange, and 1.5-inch tweeter.The built-in amplifier with audio cross-over and three way acoustic design, creates a dynamic sound with each tone mapping a distortion-free deep bass foundation to a crystal high, thanks to low-resonance wooden cabinet.

“We are excited with the rollout of our first product in the Home Audio Category. Our newest launch is the standing ovation that your floor has been waiting for. With visually striking features & no compromise in sound, the newest shall capture the attention of the eye, as much as it commands the ear – A new definition to LOUD sound” says spokesperson at JVC India, Mr. Sharan Maini. Director, Business Development – JVC India.

With several connectivity options, the speaker can be easily connected to various media devices using Bluetooth that lets you enjoy your favorite music wire-free. The speakers also support USB, SD, FM channel support or MMC cards, MP3/WMA format to play your choice of music. Also, it comes packaged with dual wireless mic for endless karaoke night, you can connect two or more wired mic for a pleasing band song to sing all along.

The product is currently available online with www.flipkart.com and leading retail stores like Croma and Sargam Electronics. The product is also available at Various retail and wholesale markets across Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bangalore and other areas in the country.