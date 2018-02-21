Karbonn Mobiles Introduces A9 Indian

Karbonn Mobiles announced the launch of its new offering –A9 Indian – a device which is truly Indian and truly global. A9 Indian, as the name suggests, is a smartphone that is truly developed for India with a focused approach on the localization of apps and content for consumers, giving them an added advantage of using the device in their own language pushing the case for further smartphone adoption.

Karbonn – Idea Cashback offer Phone Price 3,699 Idea Cash Back Cash Back of Rs.1,500

Rs.500- after18 months Rs.1,000- After next 18 Months Cash Back Criteria First 18 Months: Cumulative Recharge value of Rs.3000

19-36 Months: Minimum Cumulative Recharge value of Rs.3000 Special Recharge Offer Rs.169- UL Calls (Local + National), 100 SMS per day, 1GB/day Data, Validity: 28 days Effective Price 2,199

Integrated with local language android experience, the entire functioning of this 4G VoLTE device can be changed to any one of the 12 regional languages as preferred by the user. Hence, once the customer chooses their preferred language, the entire content of the device will be translated to that particular language thus, empowering them to tackle everyday smartphone functioning with ease.

The user interface is also equipped with various outstanding features like‘WoW’- a news feed, an automatic segregation of apps by their categories, an app drawer linked with recommendation engine which makes managing of the apps& content an easier process for the customers.

The localization of apps and content is intended towards pushing the smartphone adoption in tier II, III and rural areas as well giving a broader demography a seamless, complete smartphone experience. A9 Indian is the first 4G smartphone with integrated balance and usage analysis which gives the users options like checking the balance in the dialer, a usage break – up between calls, data and SMS and a one-touch recharge on the go.

Moreover, the AI based informational chatbot, integrated with regional languages comes with an in-built text to speech option and gives the user various update on news, weather, sports as well as booking of cabs, food delivery options, thus, making it a truly interactive messaging experience.

To elevate the experience further, this device comes with an interactive keyboard equipped with 22 regional languages and integrated stickers, GIF’s as well as personalized stickers. App Bazar, a localized application storefront allows users to access &install apps from over 2 million apps especially curated for the customers which work seamlessly without going through any log-in hassles.

App Bazar has been localized by making it available in English as well as 12 other regional languages giving it a true Indian appeal. With a vision to increase smartphone penetration as well as early adoption of smartphone usage in the country, A9 Indian has been consciously customized to make the device easily accessible to the Indian consumers.

It is powered by 1750 mAh battery that promises a standby time of up to 200 hours and talks time of up to 4 hours. The 4G VoLTE enabled device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. Other specifications of A9 Indian are 11.43 cm (4.5) screen that keeps you captivated by providing you with a decent viewing experience.

The new smartphone bears a 5MP front camera for perfect selfies and a 5MP rear camera with LED flash combining options like panorama shot, continuous shot, geo-tagging and face detection for consumers to capture all their memorable moments with great picture quality.

Key Features A9 Indian Display 11.43 cm (4.5) FWVGA Display Processor 1.3 GHz quad-core processor Camera 5 MP rear with LED Flash + 5 MP selfie camera RAM 1 GB ROM 8 GB Expandable memory 32 GB Battery 1750mAh Other Features Bluetooth, GPS, Photo/Video editor, GSM (2G), WCDMA (3G), VoLTE (4G), Dual SIM (Mini Slots), Wi-Fi, Hotspot

Karbonn A9 Indian device runs on 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with a 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, 32 GB expandable memory and a dual sim option for seamless multitasking. Other features of A9 Indian also include Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio as well as an inbuilt photo and video editor to help you customize your pictures and edit videos according to your preference.

This latest offering of Karbonn is also bundled with an attractive Idea cashback offer of INR 1,500 making it effectively priced at INR 2,199 for consumers. With a promise to do more with less, A9 Indian is surely a device which promises to live up to the expectations of an ideal budget smartphone.

A9 Indian, with an aim to provide smart and simple telephony experience, is surely a delight for all the consumers belonging to diverse segments. A9 Indian comes in three exciting colours- Gold, Black Gold, White Gold with a premium garment finish.