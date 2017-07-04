Kubernetes 1.7 released: Security Hardening, Stateful Application Updates and Extensibility

Kubernetes 1.7, a milestone release that adds security, storage and extensibility features motivated by widespread production use of Kubernetes in the most demanding enterprise environments.

At-a-glance, security enhancements in this release include encrypted secrets, network policy for pod-to-pod communication, node authorizer to limit kubelet access and client / server TLS certificate rotation.

For those of you running scale-out databases on Kubernetes, this release has a major feature that adds automated updates to StatefulSets and enhances updates for DaemonSets. We are also announcing alpha support for local storage and a burst mode for scaling StatefulSets faster.

Also, for power users, API aggregation in this release allows user-provided API servers to be served along with the rest of the Kubernetes API at runtime. Additional highlights include support for extensible admission controllers, pluggable cloud providers, and container runtime interface (CRI) enhancements.

What’s New

Security:

The Network Policy API is promoted to stable. Network policy, implemented through a network plug-in, allows users to set and enforce rules governing which pods can communicate with each other.

Node authorizer and admission control plugin are new additions that restrict kubelet’s access to secrets, pods and other objects based on its node.

Encryption for Secrets, and other resources in etc, is now available as alpha.

Kubelet TLS bootstrapping now supports client and server certificate rotation.

Audit logs stored by the API server are now more customizable and extensible with support for event filtering and webhooks. They also provide richer data for system audit.

Stateful workloads:

StatefulSet Updates is a new beta feature in 1.7, allowing automated updates of stateful applications such as Kafka, Zookeeper and etcd, using a range of update strategies including rolling updates.

StatefulSets also now support faster scaling and startup for applications that do not require ordering through Pod Management Policy. This can be a major performance improvement.

Local Storage (alpha) was one of most frequently requested features for stateful applications. Users can now access local storage volumes through the standard PVC/PV interface and via StorageClasses in StatefulSets.

DaemonSets, which create one pod per node already have an update feature, and in 1.7 have added smart rollback and history capability.

A new StorageOS Volume plugin provides highly-available cluster-wide persistent volumes from local or attached node storage.

Extensibility:

API aggregation at runtime is the powerful extensibility features in this release, allowing power users to add Kubernetes-style pre-built, 3rd party or user-created APIs to their cluster.

Container Runtime Interface (CRI) has been enhanced with New RPC calls to retrieve container metrics from the runtime. Validation tests for the CRI have been published and Alpha integration with containers, which supports basic pod lifecycle and image management is now available. Read our previous in-depth post introducing CRI.

Additional Features:

Alpha support for external admission controllers is introduced, providing two options for adding custom business logic to the API server for modifying objects as they are created and validating policy.

Policy-based Federated Resource Placement is introduced as Alpha providing placement policies for the federated clusters, based on custom requirements such as regulation, pricing or performance.

Deprecation: