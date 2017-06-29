Lava Partners with Microsoft and Intel to Launch Helium 14

Lava International Limited recently announced its entry into the Notebook segment with the launch of Helium 14. The Notebook, Helium 14, for which the company has collaborated with Microsoft and Intel, is delightfully light and is designed to offer productive, simplified and user-friendly experience.

Created to meet the needs of small business owners and Gen-Y, Lava Helium 14 has been launched online exclusively on Flipkart recently, and will soon be available at select retail stores and other multi-brand outlets across Delhi NCR, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Bangalore from the first week of July in its first phase of launch. It is priced at INR 14,999/-.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Nigam, Product Head, Lava International Ltd said, “The launch of Helium 14 is an important milestone in the journey of Lava as a major Indian smartphone brand. It reiterates our commitment to continued innovation and is a testimony to the fact that we understand consumer needs. It is a handy device for smart business owners, young professionals and students, enabling them to become more productive while being lighter on the pocket.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer & Devices Sales, Microsoft India, said, “We have been working closely with our partners to develop powerful yet affordable personal computing devices to enable Digital India. We are happy to collaborate with Lava to create devices that run on a secure and robust Windows 10 platform, which provides users with enhanced productivity, improved functionality and unified experiences.”

Lava’s Helium 14 will be available in purple and silver variants making it stylish to flaunt. Not just this, weighing only 1.4 kilograms, the Windows 10 powered Notebook comes packed with 10000 mAH battery, offering all day usage. It serves as a great companion for students who can carry it around with great ease. Additionally, it endeavors to offer an optimal mix of quality, battery life, storage, and overall user functionalities, making it useful for small time business owners as well, who can get their day’s work done on-the-go. Lava’s Helium 14 comes pre-loaded with original Microsoft Windows 10 Home Edition enabling users to access latest Windows apps. It is the most secure Windows ever and comes with a lifetime free Windows Defender anti-virus, ensuring device protection and safety from viruses, malware, spyware and other threats. Windows 10 will also give users access to a world of voice enabled smart and premium features and access to a growing selection of Microsoft certified apps and content through the Windows Store. For hardware security, the device has an in-built microchip – Trusted Platform Module (TPM) – that gives all round protection and ensues safety for the device from all aspects.

Powered by Intel Atom processors, Helium 14 features 14.1-inch display with FHD screen resolution and 2MP camera. The Notebook has 32 GB ROM with an option to expand further to 128GB via SD card, giving it an edge in comparison to other devices offering 64GB.