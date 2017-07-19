Lenovo brings future ready laptops with mindboggling features

Lenovo has launched its latest collection of future-ready laptops today. The new range consists of stunning, ultra-sleek devices, offering powerful computing to today’s millennials. The entire portfolio offers some really cool, next-generation features that are unmatched in the industry. Features such as AC 2*2 Wifi connectivity, Type C USB ports and immersive audio are yet to be seen even on premium notebooks that are currently available.

Rajesh Thadani, Executive Director – Consumer Business and Ecommerce, Lenovo India said, “Our endeavor has always been to offer innovative and breakthrough technology that is differentiated to add value to our consumers. Our latest collection further strengthens our position as the trend setter in the PC space. Today we launch clutter-breaking, future-ready products that boast of category-first features at mainstream pricing.”

Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 – premium convertibles with style and performance

With up to 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Lenovo Yoga 720 packs style, performance and convenience for multi-taskers who seek high productivity and lightning-fast responsiveness. With a sleek finish and aluminum design and weighing only 1.25kgs at 0.75″ (19 mm), the Yoga 720 is a perfect companion for a dynamic lifestyle. The Lenovo Yoga 520 is another stylish addition to the Yoga line-up with up to 128G PCIe SSD + 1TB SATA HDD hybrid storage.

Both convertibles come with cutting-edge NVIDIA graphics, FHD screen and a fingerprint reader. The devices come with an immersive audio experience with JBL Speakers and Dolby Audio Premium in the Yoga 720 and Harman Speakers in the Yoga 520. The optional Lenovo Active Pen provides a natural, intuitive pen experience with pin-point accuracy, palm-rejection technology and pressure sensitivity. Consumers can now get creative with the Windows Inking feature to either sketch portraits, write notes or share on-the-go.

Ideapad 720s, 520s, 320s – ultra-thin and light powerhouses

The Ideapad 720S has angled edges to look even thinner than it already is. It is ideal for those who are looking for feather-light portability with heavy-duty performance. With a backlit keyboard, up to 8 hours of video playback battery life, JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos and with a starting weight of just 1.12kgs, the device offers the best of all worlds – premium performance and best-in-class design.

This range also has the Ideapad 520S and 320S that are designed to keep up with entertainment and productivity needs of millennials and offer a chic versatility to suit their style.

Ideapad 520 and 320 – absolute multimedia entertainment devices

The Ideapad 520 and 320 offer the latest multimedia capabilities to customers with top-of-the-line processing and advanced graphics up to NVIDIA® GeForce 940MX. The Ideapad 320 has Dolby Audio-optimized speakers that deliver crystal-clear audio with minimal distortion at any volume. The Ideapad 520 offers a boost from the sound of the Ideapad 320, featuring Harman Speakers with Dolby Audio. The device also features a redesigned chassis with angled edges and metal surfaces that give it a stylish look. Preloaded with Windows 10 Home, both laptops guarantee lightning-fast responsiveness and reliable battery life.

Prices and Availability

Yoga 720 : INR 74,500/-

Yoga 520 : INR 39,600/-

Ideapad 720S : INR 74,850/-

Ideapad 520S : INR 47,450/-

Ideapad 320S : INR 34,750/-

Ideapad 520 : INR 42,400/-

Ideapad 320 : INR 17,800/-

Lenovo products can be experienced at the wide network of Lenovo Exclusive stores and multi brand stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital and Ezone.