Lenovo Launches Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery at Rs 6,999

Lenovo India has launched the Moto C Plus budget Android smartphone. Smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999. Online e-commerce website Flipkart has confirmed that the Moto C Plus is available via its platform. The smartphone is also available via offline channels.

Moto C Plus specifications

To recall, the Moto C Plus runs on Android Nougat and sports a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC paired with 1GB or 2GB of RAM. You also get 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD slot (up to 32GB).

The Moto C Plus comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 micron pixels, autofocus, 71-degree field of view and an LED flash. It also gets a 2-megapixel front-facing camera similar to the Moto C. The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery that is much larger than the 2350mAh battery inside the Moto C. The Moto C Plus measures 144×72.3×10 mm and weighs 162 grams.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM and 3G connectivity. Much like the case with the Moto C, the Moto C Plus is also expected to get a 4G VoLTE variant and dual-SIM card slots in India. Given these specifications, you can expect the Moto C Plus to be priced pretty close to the Moto C when it launches.