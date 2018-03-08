LG Launches New Range of ACs – 59 New Models

LG Electronics India announces the launch of its new range of ACs for summer 2018. The new lineup includes 59 new inverter AC Split models which are 100% ISEER compliant along with the launch of the first window inverter air conditioner. The new range will have spectacular new features and stylish designs to woo the Indian consumers. LG was the first one to comply with Government’s mandated ISEER Ratings (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) that have become compulsory from January 2018.Because of LG’s pioneering role, the overall Inverter AC market showed a remarkable growth from a total 12% share to a commendable 31% between 2016-17. Moreover, LG’s Inverter AC market share increased from 19% to 53%.

Last year the brand received great recognition for its commitment towards environment and green technology by shifting its entire line of Split Air Conditioners to Inverter technology. This year the brand went to mass in scale, with the introduction of this technology in its Window Air Conditioners as well.

The innovative technology used in the new range of air conditioners is called the Dual Inverter ACs. It has a dual rotary compressor with twin rotors which results in faster cooling, high energy savings, greater stability and low operational noise. It saves up to 50% of running cost annually. It comes with a stabilizer-free technology to reduce the running cost while being aesthetically pleasing. These have been developed using breakthrough technology and design features to cool the surroundings to perfection while being environment- friendly.

Below are some of the key features of the new AC range –

• 100% copper with Ocean Black Protection that prevent rusting and Corrosion on the coil, gas leakage, thereby resulting in durability and longevity.

• Equipped with Gold Fin Condenser which increases its life and durability

• Low Refrigerant detection which detects the low refrigerant level, notify the user and shut down the system

• Usage of the R-410 green refrigerant gas that is environment-friendly.

• First-of-its-kind to offer WiFi technology, making it an appliance suited to today’s fast-paced and connected life

• Stabilizer free operations which help consumer to save approx Rs 2500/- but also enhance the aesthetic of rooms.

• Cools up to 52 degrees Celsius.

• The range comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor including gas charging.

With the introduction of such user-centric products, LG has spearheaded a new era of smart technology in the consumer durables space. The brand has stood way ahead of its competitors to bring new technology that is future-ready. The hottest innovation in the line up is new windows inverter AC. The new range is a perfect blend of design and colors.